Pirates 6, Brewers 2

July 14, 2018 7:34 pm
 
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .298
Yelich lf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .288
Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 2 1 2 .300
Shaw 3b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .244
Saladino ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .288
Villar 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .261
Perez rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .250
Nottingham c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .200
Suter p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Jennings p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .667
Wilkerson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Orf ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .063
Totals 34 2 9 2 6 13
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251
Marte cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .286
Polanco rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .235
Freese 3b-1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .281
Bell 1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .259
Glasnow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Feliz p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Luplow lf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .214
Stallings c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .100
Moroff ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .185
Holmes p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Moran 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .262
Totals 32 6 8 6 2 8
Milwaukee 000 000 002—2 9 0
Pittsburgh 001 001 13x—6 8 0

a-struck out for Jeffress in the 7th. b-struck out for Wilkerson in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Yelich (15), Marte (16). HR_Moroff (3), off Suter; Luplow (1), off Jennings; Marte (13), off Wilkerson; Polanco (16), off Wilkerson; Luplow (2), off Wilkerson. RBIs_Aguilar 2 (70), Marte (43), Polanco (51), Freese (24), Luplow 2 (2), Moroff (8). SB_Perez (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 7 (Shaw 2, Saladino, Villar 2, Suter, Miller). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 14; Pittsburgh 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Perez, Polanco. GIDP_Suter.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Freese, Moroff, Bell).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suter, L, 8-6 5 2 1 1 1 3 70 4.39
Jeffress 1 2 1 1 0 2 20 1.17
Jennings 1 1 1 1 1 1 18 3.23
Wilkerson 1 3 3 3 0 2 26 10.00
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Holmes, W, 1-1 6 4 0 0 2 6 82 3.65
Glasnow, H, 4 1 1-3 2 0 0 3 3 40 4.67
Feliz, H, 12 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 3 44 5.70
Vazquez, S, 23-27 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.05

Inherited runners-scored_Feliz 3-0, Vazquez 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:58. A_24,474 (38,362).

