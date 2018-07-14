Pirates 6, Brewers 2

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .298 Yelich lf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .288 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 2 1 2 .300 Shaw 3b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .244 Saladino ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .288 Villar 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .261 Perez rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .250 Nottingham c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .200 Suter p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Jennings p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .667 Wilkerson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Orf ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .063 Totals 34 2 9 2 6 13

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251 Marte cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .286 Polanco rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .235 Freese 3b-1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .281 Bell 1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .259 Glasnow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Feliz p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Luplow lf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .214 Stallings c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .100 Moroff ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .185 Holmes p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Moran 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .262 Totals 32 6 8 6 2 8

Milwaukee 000 000 002—2 9 0 Pittsburgh 001 001 13x—6 8 0

a-struck out for Jeffress in the 7th. b-struck out for Wilkerson in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Yelich (15), Marte (16). HR_Moroff (3), off Suter; Luplow (1), off Jennings; Marte (13), off Wilkerson; Polanco (16), off Wilkerson; Luplow (2), off Wilkerson. RBIs_Aguilar 2 (70), Marte (43), Polanco (51), Freese (24), Luplow 2 (2), Moroff (8). SB_Perez (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 7 (Shaw 2, Saladino, Villar 2, Suter, Miller). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 14; Pittsburgh 1 for 2.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Perez, Polanco. GIDP_Suter.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Freese, Moroff, Bell).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suter, L, 8-6 5 2 1 1 1 3 70 4.39 Jeffress 1 2 1 1 0 2 20 1.17 Jennings 1 1 1 1 1 1 18 3.23 Wilkerson 1 3 3 3 0 2 26 10.00 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Holmes, W, 1-1 6 4 0 0 2 6 82 3.65 Glasnow, H, 4 1 1-3 2 0 0 3 3 40 4.67 Feliz, H, 12 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 3 44 5.70 Vazquez, S, 23-27 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.05

Inherited runners-scored_Feliz 3-0, Vazquez 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:58. A_24,474 (38,362).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.