Pirates 6, Brewers 2

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.288
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.300
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Saladino ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Villar 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.261
|Perez rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Nottingham c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Suter p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Jennings p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Wilkerson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Orf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|6
|13
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Marte cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Polanco rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Freese 3b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Bell 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Glasnow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Feliz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Luplow lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.214
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Moroff ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.185
|Holmes p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Moran 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|2
|8
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|002—2
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|001
|13x—6
|8
|0
a-struck out for Jeffress in the 7th. b-struck out for Wilkerson in the 9th.
LOB_Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Yelich (15), Marte (16). HR_Moroff (3), off Suter; Luplow (1), off Jennings; Marte (13), off Wilkerson; Polanco (16), off Wilkerson; Luplow (2), off Wilkerson. RBIs_Aguilar 2 (70), Marte (43), Polanco (51), Freese (24), Luplow 2 (2), Moroff (8). SB_Perez (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 7 (Shaw 2, Saladino, Villar 2, Suter, Miller). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 14; Pittsburgh 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Perez, Polanco. GIDP_Suter.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Freese, Moroff, Bell).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suter, L, 8-6
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|70
|4.39
|Jeffress
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|1.17
|Jennings
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|3.23
|Wilkerson
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|26
|10.00
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Holmes, W, 1-1
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|82
|3.65
|Glasnow, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|40
|4.67
|Feliz, H, 12
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|44
|5.70
|Vazquez, S, 23-27
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.05
Inherited runners-scored_Feliz 3-0, Vazquez 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:58. A_24,474 (38,362).
