Pirates 6, Brewers 2

Milwaukee Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Cain cf 5 0 2 0 Hrrison 2b 4 0 0 0 Yelich lf 4 0 1 0 S.Marte cf 4 2 2 1 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 2 G.Plnco rf 4 1 1 1 T.Shaw 3b 4 0 2 0 Freese 3b-1b 4 0 2 1 Sladino ss 4 0 0 0 J.Bell 1b 2 0 0 0 Villar 2b 2 0 0 0 Glasnow p 0 0 0 0 H.Perez rf 4 1 2 0 Feliz p 1 0 0 0 Nttnghm c 3 1 1 0 F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0 Suter p 2 0 0 0 Luplow lf 4 2 2 2 Jffress p 0 0 0 0 Stllngs c 4 0 0 0 B.Mller ph 1 0 0 0 Moroff ss 3 1 1 1 Jnnings p 0 0 0 0 Holmes p 2 0 0 0 A.Wlkrs p 0 0 0 0 Moran 3b 0 0 0 0 Orf ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 2 9 2 Totals 32 6 8 6

Milwaukee 000 000 002—2 Pittsburgh 001 001 13x—6

DP_Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Yelich (15), S.Marte (16). HR_S.Marte (13), G.Polanco (16), Luplow 2 (2), Moroff (3). SB_H.Perez (8).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Suter L,8-6 5 2 1 1 1 3 Jeffress 1 2 1 1 0 2 Jennings 1 1 1 1 1 1 Wilkerson 1 3 3 3 0 2 Pittsburgh Holmes W,1-1 6 4 0 0 2 6 Glasnow H,4 1 1-3 2 0 0 3 3 Feliz H,12 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 3 Vazquez S,23-27 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:58. A_24,474 (38,362).

