Pirates 6, Brewers 2

|Milwaukee
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cain cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Hrrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|S.Marte cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|G.Plnco rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|T.Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Freese 3b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Sladino ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Bell 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Villar 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Glasnow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H.Perez rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Feliz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nttnghm c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|F.Vazqz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suter p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Luplow lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Jffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stllngs c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moroff ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Jnnings p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holmes p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Wlkrs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moran 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|002—2
|Pittsburgh
|001
|001
|13x—6
DP_Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Yelich (15), S.Marte (16). HR_S.Marte (13), G.Polanco (16), Luplow 2 (2), Moroff (3). SB_H.Perez (8).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Suter L,8-6
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Jeffress
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Jennings
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Wilkerson
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Pittsburgh
|Holmes W,1-1
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Glasnow H,4
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Feliz H,12
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Vazquez S,23-27
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:58. A_24,474 (38,362).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.