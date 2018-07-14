Listen Live Sports

Pirates 6, Brewers 2

July 14, 2018 7:34 pm
 
< a min read
Milwaukee Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cain cf 5 0 2 0 Hrrison 2b 4 0 0 0
Yelich lf 4 0 1 0 S.Marte cf 4 2 2 1
Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 2 G.Plnco rf 4 1 1 1
T.Shaw 3b 4 0 2 0 Freese 3b-1b 4 0 2 1
Sladino ss 4 0 0 0 J.Bell 1b 2 0 0 0
Villar 2b 2 0 0 0 Glasnow p 0 0 0 0
H.Perez rf 4 1 2 0 Feliz p 1 0 0 0
Nttnghm c 3 1 1 0 F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0
Suter p 2 0 0 0 Luplow lf 4 2 2 2
Jffress p 0 0 0 0 Stllngs c 4 0 0 0
B.Mller ph 1 0 0 0 Moroff ss 3 1 1 1
Jnnings p 0 0 0 0 Holmes p 2 0 0 0
A.Wlkrs p 0 0 0 0 Moran 3b 0 0 0 0
Orf ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 9 2 Totals 32 6 8 6
Milwaukee 000 000 002—2
Pittsburgh 001 001 13x—6

DP_Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Yelich (15), S.Marte (16). HR_S.Marte (13), G.Polanco (16), Luplow 2 (2), Moroff (3). SB_H.Perez (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Suter L,8-6 5 2 1 1 1 3
Jeffress 1 2 1 1 0 2
Jennings 1 1 1 1 1 1
Wilkerson 1 3 3 3 0 2
Pittsburgh
Holmes W,1-1 6 4 0 0 2 6
Glasnow H,4 1 1-3 2 0 0 3 3
Feliz H,12 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 3
Vazquez S,23-27 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:58. A_24,474 (38,362).

