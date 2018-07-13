Pirates 7, Brewers 3

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Thames rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 a-Perez ph-rf 3 0 2 1 0 1 .250 Cain cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .294 Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .285 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .302 Shaw 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .241 Villar 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .264 Saladino ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .292 Nottingham c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .176 Guerra p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Woodruff p 1 1 1 1 0 0 .286 b-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Broxton ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .162 Totals 35 3 9 3 1 10

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dickerson lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .308 Marte cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .284 Polanco rf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .234 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cervelli c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .243 Moran 3b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .266 Bell 1b 4 1 4 2 0 0 .259 Harrison 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .259 Mercer ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .253 Kingham p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .063 Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Meadows rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .298 Totals 33 7 12 6 2 7

Milwaukee 001 001 100—3 9 2 Pittsburgh 302 100 01x—7 12 0

a-singled for Thames in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Woodruff in the 8th. c-grounded out for Barnes in the 9th.

E_Cain (3), Nottingham (2). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Dickerson 2 (21), Bell (20), Mercer (22). 3B_Bell (4). HR_Woodruff (1), off Kingham; Shaw (17), off Kingham; Polanco (14), off Guerra. RBIs_Shaw (54), Perez (22), Woodruff (1), Polanco 2 (49), Moran (37), Bell 2 (44), Mercer (31). SB_Villar (14), Saladino (2), Marte (24). SF_Polanco.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Aguilar, Broxton 2); Pittsburgh 5 (Marte, Harrison, Kingham 2, Meadows). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 7; Pittsburgh 4 for 10.

GIDP_Cain, Harrison.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Saladino, Villar, Aguilar); Pittsburgh 1 (Mercer, Harrison, Bell).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Guerra, L, 6-6 4 9 6 6 2 4 86 3.23 Woodruff 3 1 0 0 0 3 34 4.44 Barnes 1 2 1 1 0 0 13 3.65 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kingham, W, 4-4 6 1-3 5 3 3 1 9 95 4.26 Santana, H, 11 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 17 3.21 Crick, S, 2-2 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 20 2.04

Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-0, Crick 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:48. A_21,431 (38,362).

