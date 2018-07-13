Pirates 7, Brewers 3

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thames rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Perez ph-rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Shaw 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Saladino ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Nottingham c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.176
|Guerra p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Woodruff p
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|b-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Broxton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|1
|10
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Polanco rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.234
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cervelli c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Moran 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.253
|Kingham p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.063
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Meadows rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Totals
|33
|7
|12
|6
|2
|7
|Milwaukee
|001
|001
|100—3
|9
|2
|Pittsburgh
|302
|100
|01x—7
|12
|0
a-singled for Thames in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Woodruff in the 8th. c-grounded out for Barnes in the 9th.
E_Cain (3), Nottingham (2). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Dickerson 2 (21), Bell (20), Mercer (22). 3B_Bell (4). HR_Woodruff (1), off Kingham; Shaw (17), off Kingham; Polanco (14), off Guerra. RBIs_Shaw (54), Perez (22), Woodruff (1), Polanco 2 (49), Moran (37), Bell 2 (44), Mercer (31). SB_Villar (14), Saladino (2), Marte (24). SF_Polanco.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Aguilar, Broxton 2); Pittsburgh 5 (Marte, Harrison, Kingham 2, Meadows). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 7; Pittsburgh 4 for 10.
GIDP_Cain, Harrison.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Saladino, Villar, Aguilar); Pittsburgh 1 (Mercer, Harrison, Bell).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Guerra, L, 6-6
|4
|9
|6
|6
|2
|4
|86
|3.23
|Woodruff
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|4.44
|Barnes
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|3.65
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kingham, W, 4-4
|6
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|9
|95
|4.26
|Santana, H, 11
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.21
|Crick, S, 2-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.04
Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-0, Crick 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:48. A_21,431 (38,362).
