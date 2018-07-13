Listen Live Sports

Pirates 7, Brewers 3

July 13, 2018 10:10 pm
 
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Thames rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
a-Perez ph-rf 3 0 2 1 0 1 .250
Cain cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .294
Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .285
Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .302
Shaw 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .241
Villar 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .264
Saladino ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .292
Nottingham c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .176
Guerra p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Woodruff p 1 1 1 1 0 0 .286
b-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Broxton ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .162
Totals 35 3 9 3 1 10
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dickerson lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .308
Marte cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .284
Polanco rf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .234
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cervelli c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .243
Moran 3b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .266
Bell 1b 4 1 4 2 0 0 .259
Harrison 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .259
Mercer ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .253
Kingham p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .063
Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Meadows rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .298
Totals 33 7 12 6 2 7
Milwaukee 001 001 100—3 9 2
Pittsburgh 302 100 01x—7 12 0

a-singled for Thames in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Woodruff in the 8th. c-grounded out for Barnes in the 9th.

E_Cain (3), Nottingham (2). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Dickerson 2 (21), Bell (20), Mercer (22). 3B_Bell (4). HR_Woodruff (1), off Kingham; Shaw (17), off Kingham; Polanco (14), off Guerra. RBIs_Shaw (54), Perez (22), Woodruff (1), Polanco 2 (49), Moran (37), Bell 2 (44), Mercer (31). SB_Villar (14), Saladino (2), Marte (24). SF_Polanco.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Aguilar, Broxton 2); Pittsburgh 5 (Marte, Harrison, Kingham 2, Meadows). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 7; Pittsburgh 4 for 10.

GIDP_Cain, Harrison.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Saladino, Villar, Aguilar); Pittsburgh 1 (Mercer, Harrison, Bell).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Guerra, L, 6-6 4 9 6 6 2 4 86 3.23
Woodruff 3 1 0 0 0 3 34 4.44
Barnes 1 2 1 1 0 0 13 3.65
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kingham, W, 4-4 6 1-3 5 3 3 1 9 95 4.26
Santana, H, 11 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 17 3.21
Crick, S, 2-2 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 20 2.04

Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-0, Crick 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:48. A_21,431 (38,362).

