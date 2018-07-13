Pirates 7, Brewers 3

Milwaukee Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Thames rf 1 0 0 0 Dckrson lf 4 1 2 0 H.Perez ph-rf 3 0 2 1 S.Marte cf 4 1 1 0 Cain cf 4 0 1 0 G.Plnco rf 3 1 1 2 Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 Crvelli c 3 1 0 0 T.Shaw 3b 4 1 1 1 Moran 3b 4 2 3 1 Villar 2b 4 0 2 0 J.Bell 1b 4 1 4 2 Sladino ss 4 1 2 0 Hrrison 2b 3 0 0 0 Nttnghm c 3 0 0 0 Mercer ss 4 0 1 1 Ju.Grra p 1 0 0 0 Kingham p 3 0 0 0 Wodruff p 1 1 1 1 E.Sntna p 0 0 0 0 B.Mller ph 1 0 0 0 Meadows rf 1 0 0 0 J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0 Broxton ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 33 7 12 6

Milwaukee 001 001 100—3 Pittsburgh 302 100 01x—7

E_Cain (3), Nottingham (2). DP_Milwaukee 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Dickerson 2 (21), J.Bell (20), Mercer (22). 3B_J.Bell (4). HR_T.Shaw (17), Woodruff (1), G.Polanco (14). SB_Villar (14), Saladino (2), S.Marte (24). SF_G.Polanco (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Guerra L,6-6 4 9 6 6 2 4 Woodruff 3 1 0 0 0 3 Barnes 1 2 1 1 0 0 Pittsburgh Kingham W,4-4 6 1-3 5 3 3 1 9 Santana H,11 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Crick S,2-2 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:48. A_21,431 (38,362).

