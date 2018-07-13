Pirates 7, Brewers 3

|Milwaukee
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Thames rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dckrson lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|H.Perez ph-rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|S.Marte cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Plnco rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crvelli c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|T.Shaw 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Moran 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|J.Bell 1b
|4
|1
|4
|2
|Sladino ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Hrrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nttnghm c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ju.Grra p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kingham p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wodruff p
|1
|1
|1
|1
|E.Sntna p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Brnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|33
|7
|12
|6
|Milwaukee
|001
|001
|100—3
|Pittsburgh
|302
|100
|01x—7
E_Cain (3), Nottingham (2). DP_Milwaukee 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Dickerson 2 (21), J.Bell (20), Mercer (22). 3B_J.Bell (4). HR_T.Shaw (17), Woodruff (1), G.Polanco (14). SB_Villar (14), Saladino (2), S.Marte (24). SF_G.Polanco (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Guerra L,6-6
|4
|9
|6
|6
|2
|4
|Woodruff
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Barnes
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|Kingham W,4-4
|6
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|9
|Santana H,11
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crick S,2-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:48. A_21,431 (38,362).
