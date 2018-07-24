Pirates 9, Indians 4

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dickerson lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.318
|Luplow lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Marte cf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.292
|Polanco rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.237
|Diaz c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Moran dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.272
|Freese 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Totals
|39
|9
|14
|9
|1
|8
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Gonzalez ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Brantley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Guyer lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.203
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.299
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Cabrera rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|R.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Naquin cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|2
|3
|Pittsburgh
|250
|020
|000—9
|14
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|100
|011—4
|9
|0
LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Cleveland 7. 2B_Dickerson (24), Lindor (34), Gonzalez (9). 3B_Dickerson (6). HR_Marte (16), off Bieber; Polanco (18), off Bieber; Bell (6), off Ramirez; Encarnacion (23), off Musgrove; Guyer (4), off Brault. RBIs_Dickerson 2 (44), Marte 3 (54), Polanco 2 (58), Bell 2 (49), Ramirez (73), Encarnacion (69), Guyer (17), Gonzalez (15). S_Brantley.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Polanco, Mercer); Cleveland 2 (Cabrera, Guyer). RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 9; Cleveland 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Marte, Ramirez. GIDP_Marte, Bell.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Kipnis, Alonso), (Lindor, Kipnis, Alonso).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, W, 4-4
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|88
|3.90
|Brault
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|28
|4.88
|Santana
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|3.22
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, L, 5-2
|1
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|0
|2
|54
|4.80
|Otero
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|5.35
|O.Perez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.15
|Ramirez
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|36
|4.32
|Hand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.11
|Cimber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.06
|Allen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.83
WP_Bieber.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:55. A_26,414 (35,225).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.