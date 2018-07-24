Pirates 9, Indians 4

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dickerson lf 3 2 2 2 0 0 .318 Luplow lf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .222 Marte cf 5 2 2 3 0 1 .292 Polanco rf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .237 Diaz c 5 1 2 0 0 0 .286 Moran dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .267 Bell 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .272 Freese 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .278 Harrison 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .254 Mercer ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258 Totals 39 9 14 9 1 8

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .291 Gonzalez ss 2 0 1 1 0 0 .316 Brantley lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .301 Guyer lf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .203 Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .299 Encarnacion dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .237 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256 Cabrera rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247 Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .221 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240 R.Perez c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .152 Naquin cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .263 Totals 35 4 9 4 2 3

Pittsburgh 250 020 000—9 14 0 Cleveland 100 100 011—4 9 0

LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Cleveland 7. 2B_Dickerson (24), Lindor (34), Gonzalez (9). 3B_Dickerson (6). HR_Marte (16), off Bieber; Polanco (18), off Bieber; Bell (6), off Ramirez; Encarnacion (23), off Musgrove; Guyer (4), off Brault. RBIs_Dickerson 2 (44), Marte 3 (54), Polanco 2 (58), Bell 2 (49), Ramirez (73), Encarnacion (69), Guyer (17), Gonzalez (15). S_Brantley.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Polanco, Mercer); Cleveland 2 (Cabrera, Guyer). RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 9; Cleveland 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Marte, Ramirez. GIDP_Marte, Bell.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Kipnis, Alonso), (Lindor, Kipnis, Alonso).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Musgrove, W, 4-4 7 5 2 2 1 2 88 3.90 Brault 1 2 1 1 1 0 28 4.88 Santana 1 2 1 1 0 1 12 3.22 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, L, 5-2 1 2-3 7 7 7 0 2 54 4.80 Otero 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 23 5.35 O.Perez 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.15 Ramirez 2 3 2 2 1 2 36 4.32 Hand 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.11 Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.06 Allen 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.83

WP_Bieber.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:55. A_26,414 (35,225).

