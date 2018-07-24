Listen Live Sports

...

Pirates 9, Indians 4

July 24, 2018 10:17 pm
 
< a min read
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dickerson lf 3 2 2 2 0 0 .318
Luplow lf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .222
Marte cf 5 2 2 3 0 1 .292
Polanco rf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .237
Diaz c 5 1 2 0 0 0 .286
Moran dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .267
Bell 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .272
Freese 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .278
Harrison 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .254
Mercer ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258
Totals 39 9 14 9 1 8
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .291
Gonzalez ss 2 0 1 1 0 0 .316
Brantley lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .301
Guyer lf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .203
Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .299
Encarnacion dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .237
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256
Cabrera rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247
Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .221
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240
R.Perez c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .152
Naquin cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .263
Totals 35 4 9 4 2 3
Pittsburgh 250 020 000—9 14 0
Cleveland 100 100 011—4 9 0

LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Cleveland 7. 2B_Dickerson (24), Lindor (34), Gonzalez (9). 3B_Dickerson (6). HR_Marte (16), off Bieber; Polanco (18), off Bieber; Bell (6), off Ramirez; Encarnacion (23), off Musgrove; Guyer (4), off Brault. RBIs_Dickerson 2 (44), Marte 3 (54), Polanco 2 (58), Bell 2 (49), Ramirez (73), Encarnacion (69), Guyer (17), Gonzalez (15). S_Brantley.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Polanco, Mercer); Cleveland 2 (Cabrera, Guyer). RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 9; Cleveland 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Marte, Ramirez. GIDP_Marte, Bell.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Kipnis, Alonso), (Lindor, Kipnis, Alonso).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Musgrove, W, 4-4 7 5 2 2 1 2 88 3.90
Brault 1 2 1 1 1 0 28 4.88
Santana 1 2 1 1 0 1 12 3.22
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, L, 5-2 1 2-3 7 7 7 0 2 54 4.80
Otero 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 23 5.35
O.Perez 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.15
Ramirez 2 3 2 2 1 2 36 4.32
Hand 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.11
Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.06
Allen 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.83

WP_Bieber.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:55. A_26,414 (35,225).

