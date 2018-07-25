Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pirates’ Marte hit by pitch, exits with left hand injury

July 25, 2018 3:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pittsburgh center fielder Starling Marte left Wednesday’s game against Cleveland with a bruised left hand after being hit by a pitch in the first inning.

Marte was struck by a 95 mph fastball from right-hander Trevor Bauer, was caught stealing and walked slowly off the field. Adam Frazier, recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day, replaced Marte in center for the bottom half.

Pirates spokesman Dan Hart said the preliminary diagnosis was discomfort and Marte will be re-examined when the club returns home following the game.

Marte’s career-high hitting streak remained intact at 17 games because he did not have an at-bat or sacrifice fly. He has an NL-high 20 RBIs in July and is batting .292 with 16 homers and 54 RBIs this season.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington