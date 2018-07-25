Pirates’ Marte hit by pitch, exits with left hand injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pittsburgh center fielder Starling Marte left Wednesday’s game against Cleveland with a bruised left hand after being hit by a pitch in the first inning.

Marte was struck by a 95 mph fastball from right-hander Trevor Bauer, was caught stealing and walked slowly off the field. Adam Frazier, recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day, replaced Marte in center for the bottom half.

Pirates spokesman Dan Hart said the preliminary diagnosis was discomfort and Marte will be re-examined when the club returns home following the game.

Marte’s career-high hitting streak remained intact at 17 games because he did not have an at-bat or sacrifice fly. He has an NL-high 20 RBIs in July and is batting .292 with 16 homers and 54 RBIs this season.

