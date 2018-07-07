Piscotty homers in 11th, Athletics rally past Indians 6-3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jed Lowrie and Khris Davis gave the Athletics an opportunity for another come-from-behind win. Stephen Piscotty completed the job.

Piscotty belted a go-ahead, two-run homer in the 11th inning as Oakland rallied for a 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday afternoon.

It was the Athletics’ 22nd comeback win of the season, six of them occurring in extra innings. The Indians carried a 3-0 lead into the eighth before reliever Neil Ramirez gave up back-to-back home runs to Lowrie — a two-run blast — and Davis to tie it.

“You can’t sleep on our offense because we can vaporize the lead really quick,” Piscotty said. “We know that and that’s why we keep grinding and keep playing.”

Advertisement

Matt Chapman, who had a career-high four hits and stole his first base in the majors, scored later in the frame on Jonathan Lucroy’s grounder to make a winner out of A’s closer Blake Treinen (5-1).

Nine of Oakland’s last 19 victories have occurred via runs in the eighth inning or later, including its last two. The A’s scored twice in the eighth Wednesday to beat San Diego 4-2.

“Just knowing that we’re not out of the game, no matter how late it is, definitely builds confidence,” said Davis, who has a team-high 21 homers. “We’ll just keep learning from them and hold onto the momentum.”

Cleveland had its home winning streak snapped at eight and fell to 1-6 in extra-inning contests. Josh Tomlin (0-5), the Indians’ sixth pitcher, allowed all three runs after entering to start the 11th.

Right-hander Corey Kluber tossed seven shutout innings, but was denied in his bid to become the first Indians pitcher with 13 wins before the All-Star break since Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry had 15 in 1974.

The two-time AL Cy Young winner allowed only one runner to reach third base, scattering five hits and striking out three before exiting after 102 pitches. Kluber is 7-1 with a 1.43 ERA at Progressive Field this season.

“Even though we didn’t beat him, to get a win with a guy like Kluber on the mound to start, that might be worth two for us,” Lowrie said. “It never seems like we’re out of a game.”

Oakland righty Edwin Jackson went 5 2/3 innings in his third big league start of the year, allowing single runs in the first, second and sixth. Ryan Buchter, Lou Trevino and Treinen combined to blank Cleveland the rest of the way.

Ramirez hadn’t allowed a run in his previous 17 appearances, but manager Terry Francona didn’t second-guess his decision to pull his ace.

“Corey is such a good pitcher and he’s smart, and he gave us seven really good innings,” Francona said. “We lean on him so hard, I thought we’d go to Neil. And it didn’t work. Neil has been good, but today, not so much.”

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor scored his major league-leading 79th run and had an RBI, while Greg Allen doubled home Yan Gomes. Lindor committed the error that scored Chapman with the game’s final run.

CHESS GAME

The Indians played the final three innings without a designated hitter after Francona made a flurry of strategic moves that forced RHP Zach McAllister into the batting order. The former Phillies skipper also pulled off a rare AL double-switch in the 11th to avoid having Tomlin bat.

“We didn’t want to play a National League game for obvious reasons,” Francona said. “I didn’t want to do it, but I thought that was our best way to win.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: OF Matt Joyce (lumbar strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. He missed 15 games in June with the same ailment. OF Nick Martini was recalled from Triple-A Nashville, where he has a 65-game on-base streak.

Indians: OF Lonnie Chisenhall (left calf strain), who was hurt Monday in Kansas City, will travel to Washington for a second opinion on his oft-injured lower legs. This marks his third DL stint with calf problems in a calendar year.

UP NEXT

Athletics LHP Brett Anderson (0-2, 7.63 ERA) will be activated to face Indians RHP Shane Bieber (4-0, 2.97 ERA) in the three-game series finale. Anderson has not pitched for Oakland since May 18 because of a strained right shoulder.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.