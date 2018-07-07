Listen Live Sports

Pistons hire Polinsky as director of player personnel

July 7, 2018 5:37 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have hired Gregg Polinsky as director of player personnel.

The team announced the move Saturday. The Pistons also announced they had signed second-round draft pick Bruce Brown Jr.

Polinsky comes to the Pistons from the Brooklyn Nets. He spent the last 19 seasons with them in various roles, most recently as director of college scouting, and was the coach at Georgia Southern from 1995-99.

The 6-foot-5 Brown was taken with the 42nd pick in this year’s draft. He averaged 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds a game last season at Miami.

Brown was limited to 19 games during the 2017-18 season because of a left foot injury.

