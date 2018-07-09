Listen Live Sports

Players, refs trade punches in Atlanta area basketball game

July 9, 2018
 
EMERSON, Ga. (AP) — A video shows players and referees trading punches at an Amateur Athletic Union basketball game in an Atlanta suburb.

News outlets report the video has been shared on social media thousands of times. It shows the Sunday morning brawl in the AAU game between Chicago-based R.A.W. Athletics and the Houston Raptors at the LakePoint sports facility in Emerson.

R.A.W. Athletics coach Howard Martin tells WSB-TV he thinks one of his players had complained to a referee about a call before he was ejected from the game. Martin says the player was walking toward the bench when the referee pushed him.

Raptors coach Bobby Benjamin says he saw a player bump into the referee, but he’s not exactly sure what started the fight.

The referee management didn’t return calls and emails from WSB-TV.

