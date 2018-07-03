Listen Live Sports

Poland coach fired after 2-loss, 1-win World Cup

July 3, 2018 6:43 am
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The head of the Polish Football Federation says national coach Adam Nawalka will not have his contract extended after Poland failed to advance from the group phase at the World Cup.

Zbigniew Boniek says on Tuesday that Nawalka will stay in the job only until July 30.

In Group H games in Russia, Poland lost to Senegal 2-1, and to Colombia 3-0. Poland beat only Japan 1-0.

Nawalka said he felt responsible for the team failing to meet expectations at the World Cup, and did not do a very good job choosing the players.

He has coached Poland since November 2013.

