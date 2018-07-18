Listen Live Sports

Police: Cardinals’ Seals-Jones arrested after hotel incident

July 18, 2018 2:26 pm
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones has been arrested after allegedly pushing an employee while forcing his way into a hotel to use a restroom.

Scottsdale police said the 23-year-old was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of assault, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

A police report said Seals-Jones appeared to be intoxicated and that a hotel staff member said Sales-Jones forced his way inside after being told the restrooms were for hotel guests only. He denied shoving anyone.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Seals-Jones who could comment on the allegations.

The Cardinals in a statement said the team is aware of the situation but declined to comment “while the legal process remains ongoing.”

Seals-Jones is in his second year with the Cardinals.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

