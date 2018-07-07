Listen Live Sports

Police: ‘Despondent’ driver caused crash that killed puppy

July 7, 2018 1:15 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a heartbroken driver intentionally crashed his vehicle, causing a five-car pileup that injured two people and killed a puppy.

In an email, Tampa Police Lt. Ricardo Ubinas said the driver was “despondent over a recent breakup” and intentionally veered into a concrete median early Saturday.

Five other vehicles then collided with his car in a chain-reaction crash.

Ubinas said two people in the other vehicles were hospitalized with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

A 2-month-old puppy riding as a passenger in one of the other vehicles died in the crash.

Ubinas said police took the despondent driver to a hospital for a mental health examination under the Baker Act.

The driver’s name was not released. It was not immediately clear whether charges were pending.

