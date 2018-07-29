Porsche European Open Leading Scores

|Sunday
|At Green Eagle GC
|Hamburg, Germany
|Purse: $2.33 million
|Yardage: 7,583; Par: 72
|Final
|a-amateur
|Richard McEvoy, England
|70-65-69-73—277
|a-Allen John, Germany
|68-73-70-67—278
|Christofer Blomstrand, Sweden
|72-67-71-68—278
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|72-66-70-70—278
|Hideto Tanihara, Japan
|69-70-71-69—279
|Romain Wattel, France
|67-69-72-71—279
|Paul Casey, England
|69-69-69-73—280
|Matthias Schwab, Austria
|68-67-70-75—280
|Matthew Nixon, England
|73-71-69-68—281
|Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
|70-69-72-70—281
|David Drysdale, Scotland
|69-67-72-73—281
|Patrick Reed, United States
|70-66-69-76—281
|Alexander Levy, France
|69-68-76-69—282
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|72-72-69-69—282
|David Lipsky, United States
|69-75-68-70—282
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland
|70-71-70-71—282
|Jeunghun Wang, South Korea
|73-65-72-72—282
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|66-68-70-78—282
|Matias Calderon, Chile
|71-72-69-71—283
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France
|67-75-70-71—283
|Scott Hend, Australia
|68-71-69-75—283
