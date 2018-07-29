Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Porsche European Open Leading Scores

July 29, 2018 11:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Sunday
At Green Eagle GC
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: $2.33 million
Yardage: 7,583; Par: 72
Final
a-amateur
Richard McEvoy, England 70-65-69-73—277
a-Allen John, Germany 68-73-70-67—278
Christofer Blomstrand, Sweden 72-67-71-68—278
Renato Paratore, Italy 72-66-70-70—278
Hideto Tanihara, Japan 69-70-71-69—279
Romain Wattel, France 67-69-72-71—279
Paul Casey, England 69-69-69-73—280
Matthias Schwab, Austria 68-67-70-75—280
Matthew Nixon, England 73-71-69-68—281
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 70-69-72-70—281
David Drysdale, Scotland 69-67-72-73—281
Patrick Reed, United States 70-66-69-76—281
Alexander Levy, France 69-68-76-69—282
Thomas Detry, Belgium 72-72-69-69—282
David Lipsky, United States 69-75-68-70—282
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 70-71-70-71—282
Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 73-65-72-72—282
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 66-68-70-78—282
Matias Calderon, Chile 71-72-69-71—283
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 67-75-70-71—283
Scott Hend, Australia 68-71-69-75—283

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington