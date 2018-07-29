Porsche European Open Leading Scores

Sunday At Green Eagle GC Hamburg, Germany Purse: $2.33 million Yardage: 7,583; Par: 72 Final a-amateur Richard McEvoy, England 70-65-69-73—277 a-Allen John, Germany 68-73-70-67—278 Christofer Blomstrand, Sweden 72-67-71-68—278 Renato Paratore, Italy 72-66-70-70—278 Hideto Tanihara, Japan 69-70-71-69—279 Romain Wattel, France 67-69-72-71—279 Paul Casey, England 69-69-69-73—280 Matthias Schwab, Austria 68-67-70-75—280 Matthew Nixon, England 73-71-69-68—281 Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 70-69-72-70—281 David Drysdale, Scotland 69-67-72-73—281 Patrick Reed, United States 70-66-69-76—281 Alexander Levy, France 69-68-76-69—282 Thomas Detry, Belgium 72-72-69-69—282 David Lipsky, United States 69-75-68-70—282 Scott Jamieson, Scotland 70-71-70-71—282 Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 73-65-72-72—282 Bryson DeChambeau, United States 66-68-70-78—282 Matias Calderon, Chile 71-72-69-71—283 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 67-75-70-71—283 Scott Hend, Australia 68-71-69-75—283

