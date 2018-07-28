Porsche European Open Leading Scores

Saturday At Green Eagle GC Hamburg, Germany Purse: $2.33 million Yardage: 7,583; Par: 72 Third Round a-amateur Richard McEvoy, England 70-65-69—204 Bryson DeChambeau, United States 66-68-70—204 Patrick Reed, United States 70-66-69—205 Matthias Schwab, Austria 68-67-70—205 Paul Casey, England 69-69-69—207 Scott Hend, Australia 68-71-69—208 Renato Paratore, Italy 72-66-70—208 Romain Wattel, France 67-69-72—208 David Drysdale, Scotland 69-67-72—208 David Horsey, England 69-73-67—209 Sam Horsfield, England 70-71-69—210 Hideto Tanihara, Japan 69-70-71—210 Christofer Blomstrand, Sweden 72-67-71—210 Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 73-65-72—210 Bradley Dredge, Wales 68-69-73—210 Marc Warren, Scotland 73-71-67—211 Rak-hyun Cho, South Korea 72-72-67—211 Callum Shinkwin, England 71-70-70—211 Scott Jamieson, Scotland 70-71-70—211 a-Allen John, Germany 68-73-70—211 Felipe Aguilar, Chile 72-68-71—211 Lasse Jensen, Denmark 68-72-71—211 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 69-71-71—211 Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 70-69-72—211 Philipp Mejow, Germany 69-69-73—211 Also David Lipsky, United States 69-75-68—212

