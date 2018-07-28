Porsche European Open Leading Scores

|Saturday
|At Green Eagle GC
|Hamburg, Germany
|Purse: $2.33 million
|Yardage: 7,583; Par: 72
|Third Round
|a-amateur
|Richard McEvoy, England
|70-65-69—204
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|66-68-70—204
|Patrick Reed, United States
|70-66-69—205
|Matthias Schwab, Austria
|68-67-70—205
|Paul Casey, England
|69-69-69—207
|Scott Hend, Australia
|68-71-69—208
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|72-66-70—208
|Romain Wattel, France
|67-69-72—208
|David Drysdale, Scotland
|69-67-72—208
|David Horsey, England
|69-73-67—209
|Sam Horsfield, England
|70-71-69—210
|Hideto Tanihara, Japan
|69-70-71—210
|Christofer Blomstrand, Sweden
|72-67-71—210
|Jeunghun Wang, South Korea
|73-65-72—210
|Bradley Dredge, Wales
|68-69-73—210
|Marc Warren, Scotland
|73-71-67—211
|Rak-hyun Cho, South Korea
|72-72-67—211
|Callum Shinkwin, England
|71-70-70—211
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland
|70-71-70—211
|a-Allen John, Germany
|68-73-70—211
|Felipe Aguilar, Chile
|72-68-71—211
|Lasse Jensen, Denmark
|68-72-71—211
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|69-71-71—211
|Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
|70-69-72—211
|Philipp Mejow, Germany
|69-69-73—211
|Also
|David Lipsky, United States
|69-75-68—212
