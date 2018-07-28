Listen Live Sports

Porsche European Open Leading Scores

July 28, 2018 4:27 pm
 
Saturday
At Green Eagle GC
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: $2.33 million
Yardage: 7,583; Par: 72
Third Round
a-amateur
Richard McEvoy, England 70-65-69—204
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 66-68-70—204
Patrick Reed, United States 70-66-69—205
Matthias Schwab, Austria 68-67-70—205
Paul Casey, England 69-69-69—207
Scott Hend, Australia 68-71-69—208
Renato Paratore, Italy 72-66-70—208
Romain Wattel, France 67-69-72—208
David Drysdale, Scotland 69-67-72—208
David Horsey, England 69-73-67—209
Sam Horsfield, England 70-71-69—210
Hideto Tanihara, Japan 69-70-71—210
Christofer Blomstrand, Sweden 72-67-71—210
Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 73-65-72—210
Bradley Dredge, Wales 68-69-73—210
Marc Warren, Scotland 73-71-67—211
Rak-hyun Cho, South Korea 72-72-67—211
Callum Shinkwin, England 71-70-70—211
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 70-71-70—211
a-Allen John, Germany 68-73-70—211
Felipe Aguilar, Chile 72-68-71—211
Lasse Jensen, Denmark 68-72-71—211
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 69-71-71—211
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 70-69-72—211
Philipp Mejow, Germany 69-69-73—211
Also
David Lipsky, United States 69-75-68—212

