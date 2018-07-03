Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Predators sign Colin Blackwell to two-year, two-way contract

July 3, 2018 11:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed forward Colin Blackwell to a two-year, two-way contract.

Predators general manager David Poile announced the agreement Tuesday.

Blackwell will make $650,000 at the NHL level and $100,000 at the American Hockey League in 2018-19. He will get $700,000 in the NHL and $100,000 in the AHL in 2019-20.

The 25-year-old Blackwell had 17 goals and 28 assists in 61 games with the AHL’s Rochester Americans in 2017-18.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Blackwell, who is 5-foot-9, had four goals and seven assists in 57 games with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda in 2016-17.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington