Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Predators sign forward Zac Rinaldo to 2-way contract

July 2, 2018 11:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed forward Zac Rinaldo to a one-year, two-way contract.

Predators general manager David Poile announced the signing Monday. Rinaldo’s contract will be worth $650,000 at the NHL level and $300,000 when he’s in the American Hockey League.

The 28-year-old Rinaldo had five goals, two assists and 44 penalty minutes in 53 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season. He has 14 goals, 20 assists and 699 penalty minutes in 328 career games since making his NHL debut in 2011.

Rinaldo got his start in the NHL while playing for current Predators coach Peter Laviolette with the Philadelphia Flyers. Rinaldo played parts of three seasons with the Flyers from 2011-14. He played for the Boston Bruins in 2015-16.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington