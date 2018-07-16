Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Predators sign restricted free agents Saros, Hartman

July 16, 2018 4:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed goaltender Juuse Saros to a three-year contract and forward Ryan Hartman to a one-year deal.

Both were restricted free agents who played for Nashville last season.

Saros’ three-year deal is worth a total of $4.5 million. Hartman’s one-year contract will pay him $875,000.

Saros, 23, posted an 11-5-7 record with a 2.44 goals-against average and .925 save percentage this past season while backing up Vezina Trophy winner Pekka Rinne. He made the NHL’s all-rookie team.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The Predators acquired Hartman in a Feb. 26 trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. Hartman had a combined 11 goals and 20 assists in 78 regular-season games with the Blackhawks and Predators in 2017-18.

Hartman, 23, also had two goals and an assist in nine playoff games with the Predators.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington