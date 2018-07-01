Listen Live Sports

Predators sign three players to one-year, two-way deals

July 1, 2018
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed forwards Connor Brickley and Rocco Grimaldi, and defenseman Jarred Tinordi to one-year, two-way contracts.

Tinordi’s contract is worth $650,000 in the NHL and $325,000 in the American Hockey League. Brickley’s contract is worth $650,000 in the NHL and $300,000 in the AHL. Grimaldi’s contract is worth $650,000 in the NHL and $175,000 in the AHL.

Brickley, 26, had four goals and eight assists in 44 games for the Florida Panthers this past season.

Grimaldi, 25, had a goal and two assists in six games with the Colorado Avalanche in 2017-18. He had 15 goals and 16 assists in 49 games with the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage.

Tinordi, 26, had five goals and 16 assists with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2017-18.

