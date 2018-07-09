Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Washington -110 at PITTSBURGH +100 at NEW YORK OFF Philadelphia OFF Milwaukee -140 at MIAMI +130 at COLORADO -116 Arizona +106 Los Angeles -163 at SAN DIEGO +153 at SAN FRANCISCO -105 Chicago -105 American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New York -210 at BALTIMORE +190 at BOSTON OFF Texas OFF at TAMPA BAY -162 Detroit +152 at MINNESOTA -180 Kansas City +165 at HOUSTON -203 Oakland +183 at LOS ANGELES -145 Seattle +135 Interleague FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -236 Cincinnati +216 at ATLANTA -128 Toronto +118 St. Louis -165 at CHICAGO WS +155

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.