Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Washington
|-138
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+128
|Chicago
|-107
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|-103
|Milwaukee
|-164
|at
|MIAMI
|+154
|at NEW YORK
|-155
|Philadelphia
|+145
|at COLORADO
|-127
|Arizona
|+117
|Los Angeles
|-154
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+144
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|-134
|Detroit
|+124
|at MINNESOTA
|-205
|Kansas
|City
|+185
|New York
|-146
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+136
|at BOSTON
|-390
|Texas
|+360
|at HOUSTON
|-213
|Oakland
|+193
|at LOS ANGELES
|-113
|Seattle
|+103
|Interleague
|at CLEVELAND
|-185
|Cincinnati
|+170
|at ATLANTA
|-162
|Toronto
|+152
|St. Louis
|-153
|at
|CHICAGO
|WS
|+143
