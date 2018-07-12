Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -107 at COLORADO -103 at PITTSBURGH -127 Milwaukee +117 Washington -199 at NEW YORK +184 Los Angeles -179 at SAN DIEGO +167 American League at HOUSTON -195 Oakland +180 at BOSTON -170 Toronto +158 New York -115 at CLEVELAND +105 Tampa Bay -115 at MINNESOTA +105 at LOS ANGELES -105 Seattle -105 Interleague at BALTIMORE -105 Philadelphia -105

