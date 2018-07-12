Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-107
|at
|COLORADO
|-103
|at PITTSBURGH
|-127
|Milwaukee
|+117
|Washington
|-199
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+184
|Los Angeles
|-179
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+167
|American League
|at HOUSTON
|-195
|Oakland
|+180
|at BOSTON
|-170
|Toronto
|+158
|New York
|-115
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+105
|Tampa Bay
|-115
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+105
|at LOS ANGELES
|-105
|Seattle
|-105
|Interleague
|at BALTIMORE
|-105
|Philadelphia
|-105
