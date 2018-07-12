Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Milwaukee -108 at PITTSBURGH -102 at NEW YORK -137 Washington +127 Philadelphia -140 at MIAMI +130 at ATLANTA -129 Arizona +119 at ST. LOUIS -162 Cincinnati +152 Chicago -126 at SAN DIEGO +116 American League Texas -113 at BALTIMORE +103 New York -118 at CLEVELAND +108 at BOSTON -212 Toronto +192 Tampa Bay -115 at MINNESOTA +105 at CHICAGO -115 Kansas City +105 at HOUSTON -260 Detroit +230 Interleague at COLORADO OFF Seattle OFF at LA DODGERS -162 LA Angels +152 at SAN FRANCISCO -163 Oakland +153

