Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-108
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|-102
|at NEW YORK
|-137
|Washington
|+127
|Philadelphia
|-140
|at
|MIAMI
|+130
|at ATLANTA
|-129
|Arizona
|+119
|at ST. LOUIS
|-162
|Cincinnati
|+152
|Chicago
|-126
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+116
|American League
|Texas
|-113
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+103
|New York
|-118
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+108
|at BOSTON
|-212
|Toronto
|+192
|Tampa Bay
|-115
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+105
|at CHICAGO
|-115
|Kansas
|City
|+105
|at HOUSTON
|-260
|Detroit
|+230
|Interleague
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-162
|LA
|Angels
|+152
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-163
|Oakland
|+153
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.