Pregame.com Line

July 12, 2018 5:27 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -108 at PITTSBURGH -102
at NEW YORK -137 Washington +127
Philadelphia -140 at MIAMI +130
at ATLANTA -129 Arizona +119
at ST. LOUIS -162 Cincinnati +152
Chicago -126 at SAN DIEGO +116
American League
Texas -113 at BALTIMORE +103
New York -118 at CLEVELAND +108
at BOSTON -212 Toronto +192
Tampa Bay -115 at MINNESOTA +105
at CHICAGO -115 Kansas City +105
at HOUSTON -260 Detroit +230
Interleague
at COLORADO OFF Seattle OFF
at LA DODGERS -162 LA Angels +152
at SAN FRANCISCO -163 Oakland +153

