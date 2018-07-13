Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|-107
|Arizona
|-103
|at ST. LOUIS
|-143
|Cincinnati
|+133
|Philadelphia
|-177
|at
|MIAMI
|+165
|Washington
|-111
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+101
|Chicago
|-167
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+157
|American League
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-133
|Tampa
|Bay
|+123
|at CHICAGO
|-111
|Kansas
|City
|+101
|at HOUSTON
|-250
|Detroit
|+220
|at BALTIMORE
|-108
|Texas
|-102
|at CLEVELAND
|-107
|New
|York
|-103
|Interleague
|at LA DODGERS
|-205
|LA
|Angels
|+185
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-114
|Oakland
|+104
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
