Pregame.com Line

July 13, 2018 5:27 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH OFF Milwaukee OFF
at PITTSBURGH OFF Milwaukee OFF
at ATLANTA -107 Arizona -103
at ST. LOUIS -143 Cincinnati +133
Philadelphia -177 at MIAMI +165
Washington -111 at NEW YORK +101
Chicago -167 at SAN DIEGO +157
American League
at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF
at MINNESOTA -133 Tampa Bay +123
at CHICAGO -111 Kansas City +101
at HOUSTON -250 Detroit +220
at BALTIMORE -108 Texas -102
at CLEVELAND -107 New York -103
Interleague
at LA DODGERS -205 LA Angels +185
at COLORADO OFF Seattle OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO -114 Oakland +104

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

