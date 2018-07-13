Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH OFF Milwaukee OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF Milwaukee OFF at ATLANTA -107 Arizona -103 at ST. LOUIS -143 Cincinnati +133 Philadelphia -177 at MIAMI +165 Washington -111 at NEW YORK +101 Chicago -167 at SAN DIEGO +157 American League at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF at MINNESOTA -133 Tampa Bay +123 at CHICAGO -111 Kansas City +101 at HOUSTON -250 Detroit +220 at BALTIMORE -108 Texas -102 at CLEVELAND -107 New York -103 Interleague at LA DODGERS -205 LA Angels +185 at COLORADO OFF Seattle OFF at SAN FRANCISCO -114 Oakland +104

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

