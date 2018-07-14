Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Washington
|-128
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+118
|Philadelphia
|-128
|at
|MIAMI
|+118
|at ATLANTA
|-106
|Arizona
|-104
|Milwaukee
|-108
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|-102
|at ST. LOUIS
|-158
|Cincinnati
|+148
|Chicago
|-167
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+157
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|-154
|Toronto
|+144
|at CLEVELAND
|-126
|New
|York
|+116
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-333
|Detroit
|+303
|at CHICAGO
|-121
|Kansas
|City
|+111
|Interleague
|at COLORADO
|-145
|Seattle
|+135
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-118
|Oakland
|+108
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
