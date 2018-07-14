Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Washington -128 at NEW YORK +118 Philadelphia -128 at MIAMI +118 at ATLANTA -106 Arizona -104 Milwaukee -108 at PITTSBURGH -102 at ST. LOUIS -158 Cincinnati +148 Chicago -167 at SAN DIEGO +157 American League at BALTIMORE OFF Texas OFF at BOSTON -154 Toronto +144 at CLEVELAND -126 New York +116 at MINNESOTA OFF Tampa Bay OFF at HOUSTON -333 Detroit +303 at CHICAGO -121 Kansas City +111 Interleague at COLORADO -145 Seattle +135 at SAN FRANCISCO -118 Oakland +108 at LA DODGERS OFF LA Angels OFF

