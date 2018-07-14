Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

July 14, 2018 5:18 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Washington -128 at NEW YORK +118
Philadelphia -128 at MIAMI +118
at ATLANTA -106 Arizona -104
Milwaukee -108 at PITTSBURGH -102
at ST. LOUIS -158 Cincinnati +148
Chicago -167 at SAN DIEGO +157
American League
at BALTIMORE OFF Texas OFF
at BOSTON -154 Toronto +144
at CLEVELAND -126 New York +116
at MINNESOTA OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at HOUSTON -333 Detroit +303
at CHICAGO -121 Kansas City +111
Interleague
at COLORADO -145 Seattle +135
at SAN FRANCISCO -118 Oakland +108
at LA DODGERS OFF LA Angels OFF

