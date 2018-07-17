Pregame.com Line

Listen Live Sports

July 17, 2018 6:26 pm
 
NFL
Thursday, Sept. 6
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA -5½ -4 (46½) Atlanta
Sunday, Sept 9
Pittsburgh -6½ -6 (46½) at CLEVELAND
at MINNESOTA -5 -5½ (46½) San Francisco
at INDIANAPOLIS -1½ -2½ (45½) Cincinnati
at BALTIMORE -3 -4½ (41) Buffalo
Jacksonville -3 -3½ (43½) at NY GIANTS
at NEW ORLEANS -7 -9½ (49½) Tampa Bay
at NEW ENGLAND -6½ -6½ (51) Houston
Tennessee -1½ -2 (45) at MIAMI
at LA CHARGERS -3 -3 (47) Kansas City
at DENVER -1 -2 (42) Seattle
at CAROLINA -2½ -2½ (44) Dallas
at ARIZONA PK PK (44) Washington
at GREEN BAY -8 -8 (48) Chicago
Monday, Sept 10
at DETROIT -6½ -7 (44½) NY Jets
LA Rams -1 -3 (49) at OAKLAND

