Pregame.com Line

|NFL
|Thursday, Sept. 6
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-5½
|-4
|(46½)
|Atlanta
|Sunday, Sept 9
|Pittsburgh
|-6½
|-6
|(46½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at MINNESOTA
|-5
|-5½
|(46½)
|San
|Francisco
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|-1½
|-2½
|(45½)
|Cincinnati
|at BALTIMORE
|-3
|-4½
|(41)
|Buffalo
|Jacksonville
|-3
|-3½
|(43½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at NEW ORLEANS
|-7
|-9½
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|at NEW ENGLAND
|-6½
|-6½
|(51)
|Houston
|Tennessee
|-1½
|-2
|(45)
|at
|MIAMI
|at LA CHARGERS
|-3
|-3
|(47)
|Kansas
|City
|at DENVER
|-1
|-2
|(42)
|Seattle
|at CAROLINA
|-2½
|-2½
|(44)
|Dallas
|at ARIZONA
|PK
|PK
|(44)
|Washington
|at GREEN BAY
|-8
|-8
|(48)
|Chicago
|Monday, Sept 10
|at DETROIT
|-6½
|-7
|(44½)
|NY
|Jets
|LA Rams
|-1
|-3
|(49)
|at
|OAKLAND
