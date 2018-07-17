Pregame.com Line

NFL Thursday, Sept. 6 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA -5½ -4 (46½) Atlanta Sunday, Sept 9 Pittsburgh -6½ -6 (46½) at CLEVELAND at MINNESOTA -5 -5½ (46½) San Francisco at INDIANAPOLIS -1½ -2½ (45½) Cincinnati at BALTIMORE -3 -4½ (41) Buffalo Jacksonville -3 -3½ (43½) at NY GIANTS at NEW ORLEANS -7 -9½ (49½) Tampa Bay at NEW ENGLAND -6½ -6½ (51) Houston Tennessee -1½ -2 (45) at MIAMI at LA CHARGERS -3 -3 (47) Kansas City at DENVER -1 -2 (42) Seattle at CAROLINA -2½ -2½ (44) Dallas at ARIZONA PK PK (44) Washington at GREEN BAY -8 -8 (48) Chicago Monday, Sept 10 at DETROIT -6½ -7 (44½) NY Jets LA Rams -1 -3 (49) at OAKLAND

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.