Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-129
|St.
|Louis
|+119
|at WASHINGTON
|-175
|Atlanta
|+163
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-166
|San
|Diego
|+156
|at CINCINNATI
|-111
|Pittsburgh
|+101
|Los Angeles
|-143
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+133
|at ARIZONA
|-142
|Colorado
|+132
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-152
|Baltimore
|+142
|Boston
|-182
|at
|DETROIT
|+167
|Cleveland
|-187
|at
|TEXAS
|+172
|Minnesota
|-121
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+111
|Houston
|-113
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+103
|at SEATTLE
|-190
|Chicago
|+175
|Interleague
|at NY YANKEES
|-177
|NY
|Mets
|+165
|at TAMPA BAY
|-162
|Miami
|+152
|at OAKLAND
|-122
|San
|Francisco
|+112
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
