Pregame.com Line

July 20, 2018 11:33 am
 
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -129 St. Louis +119
at WASHINGTON -175 Atlanta +163
at PHILADELPHIA -166 San Diego +156
at CINCINNATI -111 Pittsburgh +101
Los Angeles -143 at MILWAUKEE +133
at ARIZONA -142 Colorado +132
American League
at TORONTO -152 Baltimore +142
Boston -182 at DETROIT +167
Cleveland -187 at TEXAS +172
Minnesota -121 at KANSAS CITY +111
Houston -113 at LOS ANGELES +103
at SEATTLE -190 Chicago +175
Interleague
at NY YANKEES -177 NY Mets +165
at TAMPA BAY -162 Miami +152
at OAKLAND -122 San Francisco +112

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

