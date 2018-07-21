Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-118
|Pittsburgh
|+108
|at WASHINGTON
|-220
|Atlanta
|+200
|at PHIL (game 1)
|OFF
|San
|Diego
|OFF
|at PHIL (game 2)
|-153
|San
|Diego
|+143
|Los Angeles
|-138
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+128
|at CHICAGO
|-144
|St.
|Louis
|+134
|at ARIZONA
|-172
|Colorado
|+160
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-195
|Baltimore
|+180
|Boston
|-335
|at
|DETROIT
|+305
|Minnesota
|-135
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+125
|Cleveland
|-161
|at
|TEXAS
|+151
|Houston
|-130
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+120
|at SEATTLE
|-215
|Chicago
|+195
|Interleague
|at TAMPA BAY
|-172
|Miami
|+160
|at OAKLAND
|-138
|San
|Francisco
|+128
|at NY YANKEES
|-164
|NY
|Mets
|+154
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
