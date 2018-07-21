Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -118 Pittsburgh +108 at WASHINGTON -220 Atlanta +200 at PHIL (game 1) OFF San Diego OFF at PHIL (game 2) -153 San Diego +143 Los Angeles -138 at MILWAUKEE +128 at CHICAGO -144 St. Louis +134 at ARIZONA -172 Colorado +160 American League at TORONTO -195 Baltimore +180 Boston -335 at DETROIT +305 Minnesota -135 at KANSAS CITY +125 Cleveland -161 at TEXAS +151 Houston -130 at LOS ANGELES +120 at SEATTLE -215 Chicago +195 Interleague at TAMPA BAY -172 Miami +160 at OAKLAND -138 San Francisco +128 at NY YANKEES -164 NY Mets +154

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.