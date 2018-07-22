Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

July 22, 2018 5:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Los Angeles -140 at PHILADELPHIA +130
at CINCINNATI -119 St. Louis +109
Atlanta -124 at MIAMI +114
at NEW YORK -125 San Diego +115
at CHICAGO OFF Arizona OFF
at MILWAUKEE -105 Washington -105
American League
Boston -158 at BALTIMORE +148
at TORONTO OFF Minnesota OFF
at TAMPA BAY OFF New York OFF
at TEXAS -107 Oakland -103
at KANSAS CITY -105 Detroit -105
at LOS ANGELES OFF Chicago OFF
Interleague
at CLEVELAND -255 Pittsburgh +225

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington