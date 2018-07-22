Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Los Angeles
|-140
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+130
|at CINCINNATI
|-119
|St.
|Louis
|+109
|Atlanta
|-124
|at
|MIAMI
|+114
|at NEW YORK
|-125
|San
|Diego
|+115
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-105
|Washington
|-105
|American League
|Boston
|-158
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+148
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|at TEXAS
|-107
|Oakland
|-103
|at KANSAS CITY
|-105
|Detroit
|-105
|at LOS ANGELES
|OFF
|Chicago
|OFF
|Interleague
|at CLEVELAND
|-255
|Pittsburgh
|+225
