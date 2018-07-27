Pregame.com Line

Listen Live Sports

July 27, 2018 6:08 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -105 Chicago -105
Philadelphia -120 at CINCINNATI +110
New York -135 at PITTSBURGH +125
Washington -149 at MIAMI +139
Los Angeles -125 at ATLANTA +115
Arizona -152 at SAN DIEGO +142
at SAN FRANCISCO -114 Milwaukee +104
American League
at NEW YORK -400 Kansas City +370
Cleveland -175 at DETROIT +163
at BALTIMORE OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at BOSTON -195 Minnesota +180
at CHICAGO OFF Toronto OFF
at HOUSTON -352 Texas +322
at LOS ANGELES -125 Seattle +115
Interleague
at COLORADO -128 Oakland +118
NFL
Thursday – Hall of Fame Game
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Baltimore 1 2 (33) Chicago

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

