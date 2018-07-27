Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-105
|Chicago
|-105
|Philadelphia
|-120
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+110
|New York
|-135
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+125
|Washington
|-149
|at
|MIAMI
|+139
|Los Angeles
|-125
|at
|ATLANTA
|+115
|Arizona
|-152
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+142
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-114
|Milwaukee
|+104
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-400
|Kansas
|City
|+370
|Cleveland
|-175
|at
|DETROIT
|+163
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|-195
|Minnesota
|+180
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-352
|Texas
|+322
|at LOS ANGELES
|-125
|Seattle
|+115
|Interleague
|at COLORADO
|-128
|Oakland
|+118
|NFL
|Thursday – Hall of Fame Game
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Baltimore
|1
|2
|(33)
|Chicago
