Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-126
|Philadelphia
|+116
|Washington
|-145
|at
|MIAMI
|+135
|at PITTSBURGH
|-135
|New
|York
|+125
|Los Angeles
|-125
|at
|ATLANTA
|+115
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-107
|Milwaukee
|-103
|Arizona
|-114
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+104
|Chicago
|-109
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|-101
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-350
|Kansas
|City
|+320
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|-143
|Minnesota
|+133
|Cleveland
|-260
|at
|DETROIT
|+230
|at HOUSTON
|-270
|Texas
|+240
|at CHICAGO
|-113
|Toronto
|+103
|at LOS ANGELES
|-120
|Seattle
|+110
|Interleague
|at COLORADO
|-128
|Oakland
|+118
|NFL
|Thursday – Hall of Fame Game
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Baltimore
|1
|2
|(33)
|Chicago
