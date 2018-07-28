Pregame.com Line

Listen Live Sports

July 28, 2018
 
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -126 Philadelphia +116
Washington -145 at MIAMI +135
at PITTSBURGH -135 New York +125
Los Angeles -125 at ATLANTA +115
at SAN FRANCISCO -107 Milwaukee -103
Arizona -114 at SAN DIEGO +104
Chicago -109 at ST. LOUIS -101
American League
at NEW YORK -350 Kansas City +320
at BALTIMORE OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at BOSTON -143 Minnesota +133
Cleveland -260 at DETROIT +230
at HOUSTON -270 Texas +240
at CHICAGO -113 Toronto +103
at LOS ANGELES -120 Seattle +110
Interleague
at COLORADO -128 Oakland +118
NFL
Thursday – Hall of Fame Game
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Baltimore 1 2 (33) Chicago

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

