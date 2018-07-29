Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-165
|Miami
|+155
|at ST. LOUIS
|-135
|Colorado
|+125
|at Los Angeles
|-161
|Milwaukee
|+151
|San Francisco
|-108
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|-102
|American League
|Cleveland
|-129
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+119
|at OAKLAND
|-150
|Toronto
|+140
|Houston
|-108
|at
|SEATTLE
|-102
|Interleague
|at BOSTON
|-147
|Philadelphia
|+137
|at ARIZONA
|-208
|Texas
|+188
|NFL
|Thursday – Hall of Fame Game
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Baltimore
|1
|2
|(33)
|Chicago
