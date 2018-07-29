Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -165 Miami +155 at ST. LOUIS -135 Colorado +125 at Los Angeles -161 Milwaukee +151 San Francisco -108 at SAN DIEGO -102 American League Cleveland -129 at MINNESOTA +119 at OAKLAND -150 Toronto +140 Houston -108 at SEATTLE -102 Interleague at BOSTON -147 Philadelphia +137 at ARIZONA -208 Texas +188 NFL Thursday – Hall of Fame Game FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Baltimore 1 2 (33) Chicago

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.