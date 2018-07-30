Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-108
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|-102
|at WASHINGTON
|-163
|New
|York
|+153
|Chicago
|-116
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+106
|at ATLANTA
|-168
|Miami
|+158
|at ST. LOUIS
|-113
|Colorado
|+103
|at Los Angeles
|-165
|Milwaukee
|+155
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-315
|Baltimore
|+285
|Los Angeles
|-122
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|+112
|at CHICAGO
|-105
|Kansas
|City
|-105
|Cleveland
|-150
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+140
|at OAKLAND
|-165
|Toronto
|+155
|Houston
|-123
|at
|SEATTLE
|+113
|Interleague
|at BOSTON
|-148
|Philadelphia
|+138
|at DETROIT
|-115
|Cincinnati
|+105
|at ARIZONA
|-178
|Texas
|+166
|NFL
|Thursday – Hall of Fame Game
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Baltimore
|1
|2½
|(33)
|Chicago
