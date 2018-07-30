Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

July 30, 2018 5:50 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -108 at SAN DIEGO -102
at WASHINGTON -163 New York +153
Chicago -116 at PITTSBURGH +106
at ATLANTA -168 Miami +158
at ST. LOUIS -113 Colorado +103
at Los Angeles -165 Milwaukee +155
American League
at NEW YORK -315 Baltimore +285
Los Angeles -122 at TAMPA BAY +112
at CHICAGO -105 Kansas City -105
Cleveland -150 at MINNESOTA +140
at OAKLAND -165 Toronto +155
Houston -123 at SEATTLE +113
Interleague
at BOSTON -148 Philadelphia +138
at DETROIT -115 Cincinnati +105
at ARIZONA -178 Texas +166
NFL
Thursday – Hall of Fame Game
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Baltimore 1 (33) Chicago

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

