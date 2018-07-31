Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-108
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|-102
|at WASHINGTON
|-179
|New
|York
|+167
|at PITTSBURGH
|-105
|Chicago
|-105
|at ATLANTA
|-165
|Miami
|+155
|at ST. LOUIS
|-119
|Colorado
|+109
|at Los Angeles
|-164
|Milwaukee
|+154
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-300
|Baltimore
|+270
|Los Angeles
|-132
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|+122
|at CHICAGO
|-120
|Kansas
|City
|+110
|Cleveland
|-154
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+144
|at OAKLAND
|-168
|Toronto
|+158
|Houston
|-152
|at
|SEATTLE
|+142
|Interleague
|at BOSTON
|-149
|Philadelphia
|+139
|at DETROIT
|-123
|Cincinnati
|+113
|at ARIZONA
|-172
|Texas
|+160
|NFL
|Thursday – Hall of Fame Game
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Baltimore
|1
|2½
|(33)
|Chicago
