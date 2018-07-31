Pregame.com Line

Listen Live Sports

July 31, 2018 11:32 am
 
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -108 at SAN DIEGO -102
at WASHINGTON -179 New York +167
at PITTSBURGH -105 Chicago -105
at ATLANTA -165 Miami +155
at ST. LOUIS -119 Colorado +109
at Los Angeles -164 Milwaukee +154
American League
at NEW YORK -300 Baltimore +270
Los Angeles -132 at TAMPA BAY +122
at CHICAGO -120 Kansas City +110
Cleveland -154 at MINNESOTA +144
at OAKLAND -168 Toronto +158
Houston -152 at SEATTLE +142
Interleague
at BOSTON -149 Philadelphia +139
at DETROIT -123 Cincinnati +113
at ARIZONA -172 Texas +160
NFL
Thursday – Hall of Fame Game
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Baltimore 1 (33) Chicago

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

