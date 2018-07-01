Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-118
|at
|COLORADO
|+108
|at ARIZONA
|-135
|St.
|Louis
|+125
|at Los Angeles
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-154
|Detroit
|+144
|Cleveland
|-270
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+240
|Interleague
|at WASHINGTON
|-175
|Boston
|+163
|at NY YANKEES
|-192
|Atlanta
|+177
|at CINCINNATI
|-175
|Chicago
|WS
|+163
|Tampa Bay
|-125
|at
|MIAMI
|+115
|at MILWAUKEE
|-144
|Minnesota
|+134
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.