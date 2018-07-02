Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

July 2, 2018 5:41 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLORADO -127 San Francisco +117
at ARIZONA -137 St. Louis +127
at Los Angeles -240 Pittsburgh +220
American League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -169 at TEXAS +159
Cleveland -220 at KANSAS CITY +200
at SEATTLE -111 Los Angeles +101
Interleague
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -190 Detroit +175
at MILWAUKEE -145 Minnesota +135
at WASHINGTON -107 Boston -103
at PHILADELPHIA -163 Baltimore +153
at NY YANKEES -182 Atlanta +167
at TORONTO -132 NY Mets +122
at CINCINNATI -185 Chicago WS +170
at MIAMI OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at OAKLAND -141 San Diego +131

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

