Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLORADO
|-127
|San
|Francisco
|+117
|at ARIZONA
|-137
|St.
|Louis
|+127
|at Los Angeles
|-240
|Pittsburgh
|+220
|American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-169
|at
|TEXAS
|+159
|Cleveland
|-220
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+200
|at SEATTLE
|-111
|Los
|Angeles
|+101
|Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-190
|Detroit
|+175
|at MILWAUKEE
|-145
|Minnesota
|+135
|at WASHINGTON
|-107
|Boston
|-103
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-163
|Baltimore
|+153
|at NY YANKEES
|-182
|Atlanta
|+167
|at TORONTO
|-132
|NY
|Mets
|+122
|at CINCINNATI
|-185
|Chicago
|WS
|+170
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at OAKLAND
|-141
|San
|Diego
|+131
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.