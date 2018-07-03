Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

July 3, 2018 5:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Los Angeles -180 Pittsburgh +165
at COLORADO -123 San Francisco +113
at ARIZONA -133 St. Louis +123
American League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SEATTLE -106 Los Angeles -104
Houston -154 at TEXAS +144
Cleveland -220 at KANSAS CITY +200
Interleague
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -122 at WASHINGTON +112
at NY YANKEES -170 Atlanta +158
at MIAMI OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS -225 Detroit +205
at PHILADELPHIA OFF Baltimore OFF
at OAKLAND -170 San Diego +158
at MILWAUKEE -108 Minnesota -102
at TORONTO -185 NY Mets +170
at CINCINNATI -180 Chicago WS +165

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington