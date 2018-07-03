Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at Los Angeles -180 Pittsburgh +165 at COLORADO -123 San Francisco +113 at ARIZONA -133 St. Louis +123 American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SEATTLE -106 Los Angeles -104 Houston -154 at TEXAS +144 Cleveland -220 at KANSAS CITY +200 Interleague FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -122 at WASHINGTON +112 at NY YANKEES -170 Atlanta +158 at MIAMI OFF Tampa Bay OFF at CHICAGO CUBS -225 Detroit +205 at PHILADELPHIA OFF Baltimore OFF at OAKLAND -170 San Diego +158 at MILWAUKEE -108 Minnesota -102 at TORONTO -185 NY Mets +170 at CINCINNATI -180 Chicago WS +165

