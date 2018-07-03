Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Los Angeles
|-180
|Pittsburgh
|+165
|at COLORADO
|-123
|San
|Francisco
|+113
|at ARIZONA
|-133
|St.
|Louis
|+123
|American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SEATTLE
|-106
|Los
|Angeles
|-104
|Houston
|-154
|at
|TEXAS
|+144
|Cleveland
|-220
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+200
|Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-122
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+112
|at NY YANKEES
|-170
|Atlanta
|+158
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-225
|Detroit
|+205
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at OAKLAND
|-170
|San
|Diego
|+158
|at MILWAUKEE
|-108
|Minnesota
|-102
|at TORONTO
|-185
|NY
|Mets
|+170
|at CINCINNATI
|-180
|Chicago
|WS
|+165
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.