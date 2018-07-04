Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Los Angeles
|-190
|Pittsburgh
|+175
|at COLORADO
|-117
|San
|Francisco
|+107
|at ARIZONA
|-137
|St.
|Louis
|+127
|American League
|at SEATTLE
|-110
|Los
|Angeles
|+100
|Houston
|-164
|at
|TEXAS
|+154
|Cleveland
|-237
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+217
|Interleague
|at NY YANKEES
|-204
|Atlanta
|+184
|Tampa Bay
|-110
|at
|MIAMI
|+100
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-230
|Detroit
|+210
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-215
|Baltimore
|+195
|at OAKLAND
|-153
|San
|Diego
|+143
|at MILWAUKEE
|-105
|Minnesota
|-105
|at TORONTO
|-162
|NY
|Mets
|+152
|at CINCINNATI
|-163
|Chicago
|WS
|+153
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
