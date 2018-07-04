Pregame.com Line

Listen Live Sports

July 4, 2018
 
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Los Angeles -190 Pittsburgh +175
at COLORADO -117 San Francisco +107
at ARIZONA -137 St. Louis +127
American League
at SEATTLE -110 Los Angeles +100
Houston -164 at TEXAS +154
Cleveland -237 at KANSAS CITY +217
Interleague
at NY YANKEES -204 Atlanta +184
Tampa Bay -110 at MIAMI +100
at CHICAGO CUBS -230 Detroit +210
at PHILADELPHIA -215 Baltimore +195
at OAKLAND -153 San Diego +143
at MILWAUKEE -105 Minnesota -105
at TORONTO -162 NY Mets +152
at CINCINNATI -163 Chicago WS +153

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

