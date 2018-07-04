Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -180 Miami +165 at MILWAUKEE OFF Atlanta OFF at ARIZONA -150 San Diego +140 at SAN FRANCISCO -129 St. Louis +119 American League at DETROIT -105 Texas -105 at HOUSTON -265 Chicago +235 at MINNESOTA OFF Baltimore OFF at SEATTLE -108 Los Angeles-102

