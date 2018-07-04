Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

July 4, 2018 5:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -180 Miami +165
at MILWAUKEE OFF Atlanta OFF
at ARIZONA -150 San Diego +140
at SAN FRANCISCO -129 St. Louis +119
American League
at DETROIT -105 Texas -105
at HOUSTON -265 Chicago +235
at MINNESOTA OFF Baltimore OFF
at SEATTLE -108 Los Angeles-102

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington