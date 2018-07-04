Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-180
|Miami
|+165
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|-150
|San
|Diego
|+140
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-129
|St.
|Louis
|+119
|American League
|at DETROIT
|-105
|Texas
|-105
|at HOUSTON
|-265
|Chicago
|+235
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-108
|Los
|Angeles-102
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.