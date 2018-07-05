Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

July 5, 2018 11:56 am
 
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -183 Miami +168
at MILWAUKEE -114 Atlanta +104
at ARIZONA -149 San Diego +139
at SAN FRANCISCO -137 St. Louis +127
American League
at DETROIT -114 Texas +104
at HOUSTON -300 Chicago +270
at MINNESOTA -123 Baltimore +113
at SEATTLE -126 Los Angeles+116

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

