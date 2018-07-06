Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO -162 Cincinnati +152 at WASHINGTON -190 Miami +175 Philadelphia -113 at PITTSBURGH +103 at MILWAUKEE -125 Atlanta +115 at ARIZONA -138 San Diego +128 at SAN FRANCISCO -118 St. Louis +108 American League New York -145 at TORONTO +135 at CLEVELAND -183 Oakland +168 at DETROIT -105 Texas -105 at MINNESOTA -138 Baltimore +128 at HOUSTON -270 Chicago +240 Boston -335 at KANSAS CITY +305 Interleague at NY METS -152 Tampa Bay +142 LA Dodgers -123 at LA ANGELS +113 at SEATTLE -127 Colorado +117

