Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-162
|Cincinnati
|+152
|at WASHINGTON
|-190
|Miami
|+175
|Philadelphia
|-113
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+103
|at MILWAUKEE
|-125
|Atlanta
|+115
|at ARIZONA
|-138
|San
|Diego
|+128
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-118
|St.
|Louis
|+108
|American League
|New York
|-145
|at
|TORONTO
|+135
|at CLEVELAND
|-183
|Oakland
|+168
|at DETROIT
|-105
|Texas
|-105
|at MINNESOTA
|-138
|Baltimore
|+128
|at HOUSTON
|-270
|Chicago
|+240
|Boston
|-335
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+305
|Interleague
|at NY METS
|-152
|Tampa
|Bay
|+142
|LA Dodgers
|-123
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|+113
|at SEATTLE
|-127
|Colorado
|+117
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
