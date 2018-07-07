Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

July 7, 2018 5:23 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -173 Miami +161
at PITTSBURGH OFF Philadelphia OFF
at MILWAUKEE -127 Atlanta +117
at CHICAGO -150 Cincinnati +140
at SAN FRANCISCO -140 St. Louis +130
at ARIZONA -185 San Diego +170
American League
New York -145 at TORONTO +135
at CLEVELAND OFF Oakland OFF
at DETROIT -113 Texas +103
at MINNESOTA -168 Baltimore +158
at HOUSTON -315 Chicago +285
Boston -235 at KANSAS CITY +215
Interleague
Tampa Bay -134 at NY METS +124
at SEATTLE -132 Colorado +122
LA Dodgers -127 at LA ANGELS +117

