Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-173
|Miami
|+161
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-127
|Atlanta
|+117
|at CHICAGO
|-150
|Cincinnati
|+140
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-140
|St.
|Louis
|+130
|at ARIZONA
|-185
|San
|Diego
|+170
|American League
|New York
|-145
|at
|TORONTO
|+135
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|at DETROIT
|-113
|Texas
|+103
|at MINNESOTA
|-168
|Baltimore
|+158
|at HOUSTON
|-315
|Chicago
|+285
|Boston
|-235
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+215
|Interleague
|Tampa Bay
|-134
|at
|NY
|METS
|+124
|at SEATTLE
|-132
|Colorado
|+122
|LA Dodgers
|-127
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|+117
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.