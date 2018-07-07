Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -173 Miami +161 at PITTSBURGH OFF Philadelphia OFF at MILWAUKEE -127 Atlanta +117 at CHICAGO -150 Cincinnati +140 at SAN FRANCISCO -140 St. Louis +130 at ARIZONA -185 San Diego +170 American League New York -145 at TORONTO +135 at CLEVELAND OFF Oakland OFF at DETROIT -113 Texas +103 at MINNESOTA -168 Baltimore +158 at HOUSTON -315 Chicago +285 Boston -235 at KANSAS CITY +215 Interleague Tampa Bay -134 at NY METS +124 at SEATTLE -132 Colorado +122 LA Dodgers -127 at LA ANGELS +117

