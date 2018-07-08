Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Washington -112 at PITTSBURGH +102 Philadelphia -125 at NY METS +115 Philadelphia -175 at NY METS +163 Milwaukee -155 at MIAMI +145 Los Angeles -242 at SAN DIEGO +222 Chicago -119 at SAN FRANCISCO +109 American League at BALTIMORE OFF New York OFF at BALTIMORE OFF New York OFF at BOSTON -210 Texas +190 at TAMPA BAY -185 Detroit +170 at MINNESOTA -200 Kansas City +180 at HOUSTON -243 Oakland +223 Interleague at CLEVELAND -166 Cincinnati +156

