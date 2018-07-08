Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

July 8, 2018 5:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Washington -112 at PITTSBURGH +102
Philadelphia -125 at NY METS +115
Philadelphia -175 at NY METS +163
Milwaukee -155 at MIAMI +145
Los Angeles -242 at SAN DIEGO +222
Chicago -119 at SAN FRANCISCO +109
American League
at BALTIMORE OFF New York OFF
at BALTIMORE OFF New York OFF
at BOSTON -210 Texas +190
at TAMPA BAY -185 Detroit +170
at MINNESOTA -200 Kansas City +180
at HOUSTON -243 Oakland +223
Interleague
at CLEVELAND -166 Cincinnati +156

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington