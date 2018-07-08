Pregame.com Line

|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Washington
|-112
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+102
|Philadelphia
|-125
|at
|NY
|METS
|+115
|Philadelphia
|-175
|at
|NY
|METS
|+163
|Milwaukee
|-155
|at
|MIAMI
|+145
|Los Angeles
|-242
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+222
|Chicago
|-119
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+109
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|-210
|Texas
|+190
|at TAMPA BAY
|-185
|Detroit
|+170
|at MINNESOTA
|-200
|Kansas
|City
|+180
|at HOUSTON
|-243
|Oakland
|+223
|Interleague
|at CLEVELAND
|-166
|Cincinnati
|+156
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.