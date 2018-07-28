Listen Live Sports

Price Cutter Charity Championship Scores

July 28, 2018 4:36 pm
 
Saturday
At Highland Springs CC
Springfield, Mo.
Purse: $675,000
Yardage: 7,115; Par: 72
Third Round
Martin Trainer 62-68-65—195
Steven Ihm 66-68-63—197
Mark Baldwin 65-64-69—198
Alex Prugh 63-70-66—199
Chad Ramey 66-65-68—199
Henrik Norlander 68-67-65—200
Lee McCoy 68-68-64—200
Willy Wilcox 68-67-65—200
Seth Fair 69-66-66—201
Sam Burns 66-70-65—201
Justin Hueber 68-66-67—201
Fernando Mechereffe 67-65-69—201
Chris Thompson 67-64-70—201
Rafael Campos 63-72-67—202
Doc Redman 70-64-68—202
Andrew Svoboda 69-65-68—202
Anders Albertson 70-65-68—203
Chase Wright 66-70-67—203
Curtis Luck 68-67-68—203
Ben Kohles 66-69-68—203
Wes Roach 64-72-67—203
Eric Axley 67-67-69—203
Tag Ridings 72-65-66—203
Max Homa 67-66-70—203
Jay McLuen 64-67-72—203
José de Rodríguez 65-65-73—203
Donald Constable 65-70-69—204
Jared Wolfe 64-71-69—204
Cyril Bouniol 66-69-69—204
Brandon Crick 64-72-68—204
Bhavik Patel 71-65-68—204
Spencer Levin 67-67-70—204
John Chin 67-67-70—204
J.T. Griffin 69-65-70—204
Jordan Niebrugge 69-65-70—204
Taylor Moore 65-72-67—204
Rico Hoey 69-68-67—204
Vince Covello 68-65-71—204
Seth Reeves 67-68-70—205
Adam Webb 69-66-70—205
José Toledo 65-71-69—205
Carlos Ortiz 71-65-69—205
Dawie van der Walt 66-68-71—205
Brian Richey 66-68-71—205
Garrett Osborn 65-69-71—205
Joel Thelen 65-71-69—205
Mark Anderson 65-72-68—205
Kyle Jones 63-68-74—205
Brock Mackenzie 69-66-71—206
Michael Arnaud 69-66-71—206
Augusto Núñez 68-69-69—206
Tom Whitney 71-66-69—206
Carson Young 68-69-69—206
Sungjae Im 67-69-71—207
Adam Long 67-70-70—207
Josh Teater 67-68-73—208
Kyle Reifers 69-67-72—208
Joey Garber 69-67-72—208
Derek Ernst 70-67-71—208
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-68-71—208
Erik Compton 67-70-71—208
Michael Miller 71-66-71—208
Brian Campbell 67-69-74—210
Richard H. Lee 66-71-73—210
Nelson Ledesma 67-70-73—210
Julián Etulain 66-71-74—211
Jin Park 73-64-74—211
Alex Kang 70-66-76—212
Max McGreevy 68-69-77—214
Connor Arendell 69-68-77—214

