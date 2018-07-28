Price Cutter Charity Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Highland Springs CC
|Springfield, Mo.
|Purse: $675,000
|Yardage: 7,115; Par: 72
|Third Round
|Martin Trainer
|62-68-65—195
|Steven Ihm
|66-68-63—197
|Mark Baldwin
|65-64-69—198
|Alex Prugh
|63-70-66—199
|Chad Ramey
|66-65-68—199
|Henrik Norlander
|68-67-65—200
|Lee McCoy
|68-68-64—200
|Willy Wilcox
|68-67-65—200
|Seth Fair
|69-66-66—201
|Sam Burns
|66-70-65—201
|Justin Hueber
|68-66-67—201
|Fernando Mechereffe
|67-65-69—201
|Chris Thompson
|67-64-70—201
|Rafael Campos
|63-72-67—202
|Doc Redman
|70-64-68—202
|Andrew Svoboda
|69-65-68—202
|Anders Albertson
|70-65-68—203
|Chase Wright
|66-70-67—203
|Curtis Luck
|68-67-68—203
|Ben Kohles
|66-69-68—203
|Wes Roach
|64-72-67—203
|Eric Axley
|67-67-69—203
|Tag Ridings
|72-65-66—203
|Max Homa
|67-66-70—203
|Jay McLuen
|64-67-72—203
|José de Rodríguez
|65-65-73—203
|Donald Constable
|65-70-69—204
|Jared Wolfe
|64-71-69—204
|Cyril Bouniol
|66-69-69—204
|Brandon Crick
|64-72-68—204
|Bhavik Patel
|71-65-68—204
|Spencer Levin
|67-67-70—204
|John Chin
|67-67-70—204
|J.T. Griffin
|69-65-70—204
|Jordan Niebrugge
|69-65-70—204
|Taylor Moore
|65-72-67—204
|Rico Hoey
|69-68-67—204
|Vince Covello
|68-65-71—204
|Seth Reeves
|67-68-70—205
|Adam Webb
|69-66-70—205
|José Toledo
|65-71-69—205
|Carlos Ortiz
|71-65-69—205
|Dawie van der Walt
|66-68-71—205
|Brian Richey
|66-68-71—205
|Garrett Osborn
|65-69-71—205
|Joel Thelen
|65-71-69—205
|Mark Anderson
|65-72-68—205
|Kyle Jones
|63-68-74—205
|Brock Mackenzie
|69-66-71—206
|Michael Arnaud
|69-66-71—206
|Augusto Núñez
|68-69-69—206
|Tom Whitney
|71-66-69—206
|Carson Young
|68-69-69—206
|Sungjae Im
|67-69-71—207
|Adam Long
|67-70-70—207
|Josh Teater
|67-68-73—208
|Kyle Reifers
|69-67-72—208
|Joey Garber
|69-67-72—208
|Derek Ernst
|70-67-71—208
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|69-68-71—208
|Erik Compton
|67-70-71—208
|Michael Miller
|71-66-71—208
|Brian Campbell
|67-69-74—210
|Richard H. Lee
|66-71-73—210
|Nelson Ledesma
|67-70-73—210
|Julián Etulain
|66-71-74—211
|Jin Park
|73-64-74—211
|Alex Kang
|70-66-76—212
|Max McGreevy
|68-69-77—214
|Connor Arendell
|69-68-77—214
