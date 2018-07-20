Listen Live Sports

Price leads defending champion Killian in Gov Cup semis

July 20, 2018 10:55 pm
 
< a min read
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Harry Price of Australia, the world’s top-ranked match racer, took a 2-0 lead over defending champion Christophe Killian of the host Balboa Yacht Club in their first-to-three semifinal in the Governor’s Cup on Friday.

In the other semifinal, Chris Weis of the Del Rey Yacht Club and Leonard Takahashi of the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron split the first two races.

Price won the first race by catching Killian on the last leg and winning by less than a length.

The semifinals continue Saturday morning, with the finals in the afternoon.

