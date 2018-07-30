Pro Rodeo Leaders

|Through July 29
|All-around
1. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $153,803
2. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 133,680
3. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $96,965
4. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $95,944
5. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah $91,189
6. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. $74,521
7. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. $61,171
8. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $60,037
9. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. $50,117
10. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $48,275
11. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $44,770
12. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $44,735
13. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $38,238
14. Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas $36,212
15. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $34,744
16. Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. $33,921
17. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. $32,303
18. Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. $31,581
19. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. $31,470
20. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $31,213
1. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $133,013
2. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $130,477
3. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $92,816
4. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $85,890
5. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. $81,866
6. Mason Clements, Springville, Utah $81,321
7. Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, S.D. $73,797
8. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas $73,071
9. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. $70,154
10. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah $67,871
11. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas $67,127
12. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $65,659
13. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba $62,555
14. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $58,939
15. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. $54,261
16. Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta $50,560
17. Ty Fast Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan $44,645
18. Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas $44,440
19. Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M. $43,874
20. Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. $42,887
1. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $88,816
2. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $83,359
3. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta $72,944
4. Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. $63,992
5. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. $63,140
6. Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $62,478
7. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. $57,937
8. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. $57,807
9. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $54,727
10. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $52,984
11. Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas $52,311
12. Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. $50,372
13. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $49,959
14. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. $49,958
15. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. $48,941
16. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. $47,443
17. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. $45,615
18. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. $44,951
19. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. $44,680
20. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta $43,734
1. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $84,642
2. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. $84,265
3. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $82,047
4. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $72,120
5. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. $70,982
6. Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. $69,688
7. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. $62,213
8. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $58,512
9. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. $54,876
10. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. $52,369
11. Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas $46,053
12. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. $44,996
13. Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. $44,815
14. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. $43,365
15. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. $40,893
16. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. $40,587
17. Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. $39,242
18. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. $38,730
19. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. $38,706
20. Brenten Hall, Jay, Okla. $38,646
1. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $84,642
2. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $84,265
3. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $82,047
4. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. $70,909
5. Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. $70,510
6. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $68,699
7. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $62,213
8. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $57,319
9. Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. $55,806
10. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. $52,016
11. Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. $49,076
12. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $48,511
13. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $46,078
14. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. $44,996
15. Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. $44,815
16. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. $44,263
17. Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas $41,592
18. Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $40,501
19. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. $39,168
20. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $37,250
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $115,908
2. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. $108,399
3. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah $93,122
4. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah $92,790
5. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa $90,884
6. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $88,791
7. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas $84,053
8. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta $78,737
9. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $75,813
10. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $65,889
11. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. $63,897
12. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. $59,505
13. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $56,947
14. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. $53,810
15. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. $50,859
16. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. $46,207
17. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. $46,116
18. Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah $44,499
19. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah $44,447
20. Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas $40,393
1. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $92,593
2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $87,979
3. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. $82,859
4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $80,459
5. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas $73,751
6. Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas $72,765
7. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $71,297
8. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. $66,639
9. Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas $65,411
10. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho $62,456
11. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $62,144
12. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. $57,334
13. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas $56,231
14. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah $55,776
15. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas $55,043
16. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $53,335
17. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. $50,578
18. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. $49,681
19. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. $47,826
20. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. $43,200
1. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $72,542
2. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $53,285
3. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $52,560
4. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas $40,046
5. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $37,777
6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $36,368
7. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $35,775
8. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. $35,730
9. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $33,851
10. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas $32,139
11. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $32,077
12. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $31,577
13. Jim Locke, Miami, Texas $29,667
14. Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas $28,432
15. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas $27,691
16. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $26,459
17. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $22,017
18. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $21,143
19. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas $20,717
20. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $16,585
1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $205,292
2. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. $135,315
3. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas $85,562
4. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. $81,654
5. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas $80,739
6. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. $77,359
7. Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. $77,228
8. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. $74,348
9. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $73,154
10. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. $71,470
11. Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas $70,259
12. Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas $69,354
13. Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. $69,204
14. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas $68,719
15. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $61,441
16. Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho $57,640
17. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas $56,494
18. J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas $56,043
19. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho $55,440
20. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas $53,995
1. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $182,843
2. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $141,551
3. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. $107,497
4. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas $102,675
5. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $92,748
6. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $91,037
7. Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas $85,355
8. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. $82,105
9. Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. $80,917
10. Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia $73,644
11. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. $71,600
12. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $71,498
13. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas $66,441
14. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $65,736
15. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. $65,470
16. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $64,435
17. Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas $62,908
18. Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho $56,917
19. Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. $54,039
20. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. $51,122
