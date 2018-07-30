Listen Live Sports

Pro Rodeo Leaders

July 30, 2018
 
Through July 29
All-around

1. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $153,803

2. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 133,680

3. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $96,965

4. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $95,944

5. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah $91,189

6. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. $74,521

7. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. $61,171

8. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $60,037

9. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. $50,117

10. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $48,275

11. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $44,770

12. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $44,735

13. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $38,238

14. Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas $36,212

15. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $34,744

16. Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. $33,921

17. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. $32,303

18. Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. $31,581

19. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. $31,470

20. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $31,213

Bareback Riding

1. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $133,013

2. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $130,477

3. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $92,816

4. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $85,890

5. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. $81,866

6. Mason Clements, Springville, Utah $81,321

7. Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, S.D. $73,797

8. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas $73,071

9. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. $70,154

10. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah $67,871

11. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas $67,127

12. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $65,659

13. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba $62,555

14. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $58,939

15. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. $54,261

16. Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta $50,560

17. Ty Fast Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan $44,645

18. Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas $44,440

19. Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M. $43,874

20. Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. $42,887

Steer Wrestling

1. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $88,816

2. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $83,359

3. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta $72,944

4. Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. $63,992

5. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. $63,140

6. Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $62,478

7. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. $57,937

8. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. $57,807

9. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $54,727

10. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $52,984

11. Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas $52,311

12. Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. $50,372

13. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $49,959

14. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. $49,958

15. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. $48,941

16. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. $47,443

17. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. $45,615

18. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. $44,951

19. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. $44,680

20. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta $43,734

Team Roping (header)

1. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $84,642

2. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. $84,265

3. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $82,047

4. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $72,120

5. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. $70,982

6. Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. $69,688

7. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. $62,213

8. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $58,512

9. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. $54,876

10. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. $52,369

11. Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas $46,053

12. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. $44,996

13. Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. $44,815

14. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. $43,365

15. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. $40,893

16. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. $40,587

17. Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. $39,242

18. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. $38,730

19. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. $38,706

20. Brenten Hall, Jay, Okla. $38,646

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $84,642

2. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $84,265

3. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $82,047

4. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. $70,909

5. Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. $70,510

6. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $68,699

7. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $62,213

8. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $57,319

9. Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. $55,806

10. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. $52,016

11. Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. $49,076

12. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $48,511

13. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $46,078

14. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. $44,996

15. Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. $44,815

16. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. $44,263

17. Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas $41,592

18. Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $40,501

19. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. $39,168

20. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $37,250

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $115,908

2. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. $108,399

3. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah $93,122

4. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah $92,790

5. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa $90,884

6. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $88,791

7. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas $84,053

8. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta $78,737

9. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $75,813

10. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $65,889

11. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. $63,897

12. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. $59,505

13. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $56,947

14. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. $53,810

15. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. $50,859

16. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. $46,207

17. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. $46,116

18. Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah $44,499

19. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah $44,447

20. Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas $40,393

Tie-down Roping

1. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $92,593

2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $87,979

3. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. $82,859

4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $80,459

5. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas $73,751

6. Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas $72,765

7. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $71,297

8. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. $66,639

9. Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas $65,411

10. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho $62,456

11. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $62,144

12. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. $57,334

13. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas $56,231

14. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah $55,776

15. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas $55,043

16. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $53,335

17. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. $50,578

18. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. $49,681

19. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. $47,826

20. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. $43,200

Steer Roping

1. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $72,542

2. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $53,285

3. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $52,560

4. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas $40,046

5. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $37,777

6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $36,368

7. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $35,775

8. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. $35,730

9. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $33,851

10. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas $32,139

11. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $32,077

12. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $31,577

13. Jim Locke, Miami, Texas $29,667

14. Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas $28,432

15. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas $27,691

16. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $26,459

17. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $22,017

18. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $21,143

19. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas $20,717

20. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $16,585

Bull Riding

1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $205,292

2. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. $135,315

3. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas $85,562

4. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. $81,654

5. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas $80,739

6. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. $77,359

7. Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. $77,228

8. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. $74,348

9. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $73,154

10. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. $71,470

11. Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas $70,259

12. Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas $69,354

13. Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. $69,204

14. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas $68,719

15. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $61,441

16. Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho $57,640

17. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas $56,494

18. J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas $56,043

19. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho $55,440

20. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas $53,995

Barrel Racing

1. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $182,843

2. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $141,551

3. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. $107,497

4. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas $102,675

5. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $92,748

6. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $91,037

7. Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas $85,355

8. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. $82,105

9. Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. $80,917

10. Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia $73,644

11. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. $71,600

12. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $71,498

13. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas $66,441

14. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $65,736

15. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. $65,470

16. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $64,435

17. Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas $62,908

18. Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho $56,917

19. Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. $54,039

20. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. $51,122

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

