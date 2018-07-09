Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pro Rodeo Leaders

July 9, 2018 7:52 pm
 
4 min read
Share       
Through July 8
All-around

1. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $131,777

2. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $92,108

3. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $84,641

4. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah $66,047

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

5. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $65,921

6. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $52,949

7. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. $47,065

8. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $41,958

9. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $39,748

10. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. $39,094

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

11. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $37,717

12. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $35,377

13. Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. $33,921

14. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. $32,303

15. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $30,244

16. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. $29,564

17. Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas $27,127

18. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $26,524

19. Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. $25,871

20. McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. $25,849

Bareback Riding

1. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $113,714

2. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $112,891

3. Mason Clements, Springville, Utah $79,933

4. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $73,709

5. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $66,753

6. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. $62,044

7. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. $58,316

8. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas $58,131

9. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba $56,909

10. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas $55,553

11. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah $54,476

12. Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, S.D. $54,140

13. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $50,642

14. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $46,117

15. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. $44,047

16. Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta $41,949

17. Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M. $38,189

18. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. $38,164

19. Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. $36,820

20. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $30,252

Steer Wrestling

1. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $61,666

2. Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $60,896

3. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta $57,243

4. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $54,931

5. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. $53,201

6. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. $50,449

7. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. $48,941

8. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $47,345

9. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $46,702

10. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. $46,489

11. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. $45,941

12. Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. $45,260

13. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $42,656

14. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas $42,054

15. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. $39,836

16. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho $37,706

17. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. $36,584

18. Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. $33,362

19. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. $32,444

20. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta $32,272

Team Roping (header)

1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $72,833

2. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $58,574

3. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. $58,063

4. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $57,488

5. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $53,937

6. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. $48,144

7. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. $45,863

8. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. $44,996

9. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. $44,797

10. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $41,842

11. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. $39,588

12. Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. $37,305

13. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. $34,361

14. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. $34,254

15. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. $33,510

16. Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho $31,923

17. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. $31,561

18. Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. $31,118

19. Lane Ivy, Dublin, Texas $31,061

20. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. $30,822

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $72,833

2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $58,063

3. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $57,488

4. Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. $56,893

5. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $54,885

6. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. $53,181

7. Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. $49,074

8. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $45,863

9. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. $44,996

10. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. $40,916

11. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $40,650

12. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. $39,067

13. Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. $37,305

14. Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. $36,844

15. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $35,731

16. Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas $35,604

17. Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $32,377

18. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $31,561

19. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. $30,684

20. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. $29,832

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $108,558

2. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa $86,822

3. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. $81,972

4. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah $81,324

5. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $70,313

6. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas $70,140

7. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $63,458

8. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah $61,447

9. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $61,396

10. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta $50,411

11. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. $48,640

12. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. $48,371

13. Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. $46,700

14. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. $45,114

15. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. $44,344

16. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $44,040

17. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. $39,644

18. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah $37,523

19. Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. $32,363

20. Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah $31,722

Tie-down Roping

1. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $85,002

2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $77,397

3. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $70,149

4. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. $65,792

5. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. $64,860

6. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $55,153

7. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas $54,458

8. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $53,335

9. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho $52,675

10. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $49,080

11. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas $48,902

12. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. $48,068

13. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. $45,937

14. Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas $42,579

15. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $41,795

16. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah $41,625

17. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. $40,398

18. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. $40,349

19. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. $39,708

20. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas $39,508

Steer Roping

1. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $60,288

2. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $50,474

3. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $50,163

4. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas $37,303

5. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $32,010

6. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $31,537

7. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $29,514

8. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $28,560

9. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $26,648

10. Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas $24,449

11. Jim Locke, Miami, Texas $23,340

12. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $22,610

13. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. $21,777

14. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas $21,645

15. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $21,500

16. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas $20,717

17. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $18,227

18. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas $17,276

19. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $17,205

20. Will McBride, Ogallala, Neb. $15,206

Bull Riding

1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $192,934

2. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. $113,849

3. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas $80,439

4. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. $68,583

5. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. $67,513

6. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. $64,794

7. Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. $63,299

8. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas $62,817

9. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $61,698

10. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas $60,179

11. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $58,103

12. Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. $57,768

13. Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas $56,205

14. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. $52,069

15. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas $52,061

16. Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas $48,900

17. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas $47,640

18. Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho $47,158

19. Joseph McConnel, Bloomfield, N.M. $47,128

20. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. $46,307

Barrel Racing

1. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $108,057

2. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $104,654

3. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas $88,690

4. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $71,186

5. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. $66,515

6. Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. $65,845

7. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $59,375

8. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $58,136

9. Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho $53,789

10. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas $53,754

11. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $53,519

12. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. $51,102

13. Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. $44,868

14. Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. $42,368

15. Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas $40,525

16. Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas $40,458

17. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. $40,220

18. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas $39,831

19. Lucinda Rose, Willard, Mo. $39,581

20. Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia $38,593

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington