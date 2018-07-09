Pro Rodeo Leaders

|Through July 8
|All-around
1. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $131,777
2. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $92,108
3. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $84,641
4. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah $66,047
5. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $65,921
6. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $52,949
7. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. $47,065
8. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $41,958
9. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $39,748
10. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. $39,094
11. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $37,717
12. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $35,377
13. Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. $33,921
14. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. $32,303
15. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $30,244
16. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. $29,564
17. Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas $27,127
18. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $26,524
19. Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. $25,871
20. McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. $25,849
1. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $113,714
2. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $112,891
3. Mason Clements, Springville, Utah $79,933
4. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $73,709
5. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $66,753
6. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. $62,044
7. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. $58,316
8. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas $58,131
9. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba $56,909
10. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas $55,553
11. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah $54,476
12. Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, S.D. $54,140
13. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $50,642
14. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $46,117
15. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. $44,047
16. Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta $41,949
17. Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M. $38,189
18. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. $38,164
19. Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. $36,820
20. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $30,252
1. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $61,666
2. Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $60,896
3. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta $57,243
4. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $54,931
5. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. $53,201
6. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. $50,449
7. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. $48,941
8. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $47,345
9. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $46,702
10. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. $46,489
11. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. $45,941
12. Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. $45,260
13. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $42,656
14. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas $42,054
15. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. $39,836
16. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho $37,706
17. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. $36,584
18. Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. $33,362
19. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. $32,444
20. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta $32,272
1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $72,833
2. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $58,574
3. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. $58,063
4. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $57,488
5. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $53,937
6. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. $48,144
7. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. $45,863
8. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. $44,996
9. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. $44,797
10. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $41,842
11. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. $39,588
12. Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. $37,305
13. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. $34,361
14. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. $34,254
15. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. $33,510
16. Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho $31,923
17. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. $31,561
18. Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. $31,118
19. Lane Ivy, Dublin, Texas $31,061
20. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. $30,822
1. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $72,833
2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $58,063
3. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $57,488
4. Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. $56,893
5. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $54,885
6. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. $53,181
7. Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. $49,074
8. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $45,863
9. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. $44,996
10. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. $40,916
11. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $40,650
12. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. $39,067
13. Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. $37,305
14. Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. $36,844
15. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $35,731
16. Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas $35,604
17. Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $32,377
18. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $31,561
19. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. $30,684
20. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. $29,832
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $108,558
2. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa $86,822
3. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. $81,972
4. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah $81,324
5. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $70,313
6. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas $70,140
7. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $63,458
8. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah $61,447
9. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $61,396
10. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta $50,411
11. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. $48,640
12. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. $48,371
13. Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. $46,700
14. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. $45,114
15. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. $44,344
16. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $44,040
17. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. $39,644
18. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah $37,523
19. Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. $32,363
20. Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah $31,722
1. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $85,002
2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $77,397
3. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $70,149
4. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. $65,792
5. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. $64,860
6. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $55,153
7. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas $54,458
8. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $53,335
9. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho $52,675
10. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $49,080
11. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas $48,902
12. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. $48,068
13. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. $45,937
14. Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas $42,579
15. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $41,795
16. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah $41,625
17. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. $40,398
18. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. $40,349
19. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. $39,708
20. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas $39,508
1. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $60,288
2. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $50,474
3. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $50,163
4. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas $37,303
5. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $32,010
6. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $31,537
7. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $29,514
8. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $28,560
9. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $26,648
10. Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas $24,449
11. Jim Locke, Miami, Texas $23,340
12. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $22,610
13. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. $21,777
14. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas $21,645
15. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $21,500
16. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas $20,717
17. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $18,227
18. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas $17,276
19. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $17,205
20. Will McBride, Ogallala, Neb. $15,206
1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $192,934
2. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. $113,849
3. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas $80,439
4. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. $68,583
5. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. $67,513
6. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. $64,794
7. Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. $63,299
8. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas $62,817
9. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $61,698
10. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas $60,179
11. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $58,103
12. Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. $57,768
13. Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas $56,205
14. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. $52,069
15. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas $52,061
16. Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas $48,900
17. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas $47,640
18. Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho $47,158
19. Joseph McConnel, Bloomfield, N.M. $47,128
20. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. $46,307
1. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $108,057
2. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $104,654
3. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas $88,690
4. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $71,186
5. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. $66,515
6. Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. $65,845
7. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $59,375
8. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $58,136
9. Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho $53,789
10. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas $53,754
11. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $53,519
12. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. $51,102
13. Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. $44,868
14. Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. $42,368
15. Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas $40,525
16. Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas $40,458
17. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. $40,220
18. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas $39,831
19. Lucinda Rose, Willard, Mo. $39,581
20. Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia $38,593
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.