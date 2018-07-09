Pro Rodeo Leaders

Through July 8 All-around

1. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $131,777

2. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $92,108

3. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $84,641

4. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah $66,047

5. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $65,921

6. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $52,949

7. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. $47,065

8. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $41,958

9. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $39,748

10. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. $39,094

11. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $37,717

12. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $35,377

13. Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. $33,921

14. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. $32,303

15. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $30,244

16. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. $29,564

17. Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas $27,127

18. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $26,524

19. Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. $25,871

20. McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. $25,849

Bareback Riding

1. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $113,714

2. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $112,891

3. Mason Clements, Springville, Utah $79,933

4. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $73,709

5. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $66,753

6. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. $62,044

7. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. $58,316

8. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas $58,131

9. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba $56,909

10. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas $55,553

11. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah $54,476

12. Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, S.D. $54,140

13. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $50,642

14. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $46,117

15. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. $44,047

16. Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta $41,949

17. Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M. $38,189

18. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. $38,164

19. Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. $36,820

20. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $30,252

Steer Wrestling

1. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $61,666

2. Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $60,896

3. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta $57,243

4. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $54,931

5. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. $53,201

6. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. $50,449

7. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. $48,941

8. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $47,345

9. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $46,702

10. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. $46,489

11. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. $45,941

12. Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. $45,260

13. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $42,656

14. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas $42,054

15. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. $39,836

16. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho $37,706

17. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. $36,584

18. Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. $33,362

19. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. $32,444

20. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta $32,272

Team Roping (header)

1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $72,833

2. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $58,574

3. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. $58,063

4. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $57,488

5. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $53,937

6. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. $48,144

7. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. $45,863

8. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. $44,996

9. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. $44,797

10. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $41,842

11. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. $39,588

12. Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. $37,305

13. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. $34,361

14. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. $34,254

15. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. $33,510

16. Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho $31,923

17. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. $31,561

18. Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. $31,118

19. Lane Ivy, Dublin, Texas $31,061

20. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. $30,822

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $72,833

2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $58,063

3. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $57,488

4. Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. $56,893

5. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $54,885

6. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. $53,181

7. Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. $49,074

8. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $45,863

9. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. $44,996

10. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. $40,916

11. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $40,650

12. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. $39,067

13. Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. $37,305

14. Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. $36,844

15. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $35,731

16. Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas $35,604

17. Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $32,377

18. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $31,561

19. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. $30,684

20. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. $29,832

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $108,558

2. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa $86,822

3. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. $81,972

4. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah $81,324

5. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $70,313

6. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas $70,140

7. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $63,458

8. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah $61,447

9. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $61,396

10. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta $50,411

11. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. $48,640

12. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. $48,371

13. Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. $46,700

14. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. $45,114

15. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. $44,344

16. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $44,040

17. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. $39,644

18. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah $37,523

19. Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. $32,363

20. Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah $31,722

Tie-down Roping

1. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $85,002

2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $77,397

3. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $70,149

4. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. $65,792

5. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. $64,860

6. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $55,153

7. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas $54,458

8. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $53,335

9. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho $52,675

10. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $49,080

11. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas $48,902

12. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. $48,068

13. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. $45,937

14. Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas $42,579

15. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $41,795

16. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah $41,625

17. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. $40,398

18. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. $40,349

19. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. $39,708

20. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas $39,508

Steer Roping

1. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $60,288

2. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $50,474

3. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $50,163

4. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas $37,303

5. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $32,010

6. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $31,537

7. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $29,514

8. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $28,560

9. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $26,648

10. Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas $24,449

11. Jim Locke, Miami, Texas $23,340

12. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $22,610

13. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. $21,777

14. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas $21,645

15. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $21,500

16. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas $20,717

17. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $18,227

18. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas $17,276

19. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $17,205

20. Will McBride, Ogallala, Neb. $15,206

Bull Riding

1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $192,934

2. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. $113,849

3. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas $80,439

4. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. $68,583

5. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. $67,513

6. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. $64,794

7. Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. $63,299

8. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas $62,817

9. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $61,698

10. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas $60,179

11. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $58,103

12. Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. $57,768

13. Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas $56,205

14. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. $52,069

15. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas $52,061

16. Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas $48,900

17. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas $47,640

18. Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho $47,158

19. Joseph McConnel, Bloomfield, N.M. $47,128

20. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. $46,307

Barrel Racing

1. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $108,057

2. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $104,654

3. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas $88,690

4. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $71,186

5. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. $66,515

6. Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. $65,845

7. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $59,375

8. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $58,136

9. Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho $53,789

10. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas $53,754

11. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $53,519

12. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. $51,102

13. Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. $44,868

14. Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. $42,368

15. Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas $40,525

16. Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas $40,458

17. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. $40,220

18. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas $39,831

19. Lucinda Rose, Willard, Mo. $39,581

20. Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia $38,593

