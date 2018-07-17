Listen Live Sports

Pro sports leagues say racetrack lawsuit is frivolous

July 17, 2018
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Lawyers for the four major professional sports leagues and the NCAA say an attempt by a New Jersey horse racing association to collect betting revenue that was lost as the leagues fought to block legalized sports betting is frivolous.

The leagues filed their response late Monday in federal court. The motion filed in May claims the leagues acted in bad faith when they got a restraining order in 2014 to block Monmouth Park Racetrack from offering sports betting.

Lawyers for the leagues say they were exercising their rights under the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned that act in May legalizing sports betting across the country.

The horse racing association says the track lost close to $140 million during the several years of litigation.

