Pussy Riot members who disrupted WCup re-arrested in Moscow

July 30, 2018 5:10 pm
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Four members of the Russian punk protest group Pussy Riot who disrupted the World Cup final have been detained just after being released from jail in Moscow.

Three female activists were clearly surprised when they walked out of a Moscow detention center Monday evening and were re-arrested. Pyotr Verzilov, the fourth protester, said on Twitter that he was also detained again and was going to be held overnight.

He tweeted, “What a turn of events!”

The four activists had just served 15-day sentences for the World Cup protest. It was unclear what prompted the new detentions.

The activists dressed in police uniform and ran onto the soccer field to briefly disrupt the match between France and Croatia. Pussy Riot said they were protesting policing powers and demanding reforms in Russia.

