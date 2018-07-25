Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Putin soccer ball gift to Trump may have had microchip

July 25, 2018 7:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The soccer ball that Vladimir Putin gave President Donald Trump may have had a bug after all. Thought it’s not what you’re thinking.

Adidas says that particular ball is embedded with a microchip that accesses Adidas content for display on smartphones.

After the Russian leader tossed it to Trump following their Finland summit, Sen. Lindsey Graham — a Putin critic — tweeted that he’d have it checked for listening devices.

That’s exactly what the U.S. Secret Service has done. A security screening is standard for all gifts to the president.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Trump said he would give the red-and-white ball to his 12-year-old son, Barron, a soccer fan.

Graham said he’d “never allow it in the White House.” The White House had no update Wednesday on the ball’s status.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington