Quintero, Minnesota United beat Real Salt Lake 3-2

July 14, 2018 11:54 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ibson Barreto da Silva scored and Darwin Quintero added a goal and two assists to help Minnesota United beat Real Salt Lake 3-2 on Saturday night.

Minnesota (7-11-1) has won two of its last three after losing three straight.

Ibson rolled a cross from Quintero just inside the post to open the scoring in the 51st minute. Quintero, on the right side of the area, cut back to evade a defender and tapped it to Ibson for the side-footed finish, past a diving Nick Rimando, from near the spot.

Quintero, from the top-right corner of the box, chipped it over Rimando’s head into the far corner of the net in the 62nd and then bent a pass around defender to a charging Miguel Ibarra who tapped in the first-timer from the center of the box that made it 3-0 in the 68th minute.

Joao Plata scored in the 77th and 85th minutes for Real Salt Lake (9-9-2).

